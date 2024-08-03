Stellenbosch FC owner Johann Rupert has been named the richest man in Africa in recent World rankings

The South African businessman reclaimed the top spot from Nigerian man Aliko Dangote after initially topping the list earlier this year

Netizens shared their thoughts as the Mzansi man becomes the continent's wealthiest man for the second time in 2024

Stellenbosch FC owner Johann Rupert has reclaimed the title of Africa's richest man.

The South African billionaire beats Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote to the position for the second time this year.

Rupert was named the wealthiest man in Africa at the beginning of 2024, when the Mzansi businessman's net worth reached $10.3 billion, compared to Dangote's $9.5 billion.

Johann Rupert on the first hole during the third round of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course. Photo: David Cannon.

Rupert becomes Africa's richest man

According to Business Insider Africa, Rupert is back on top as Africa's richest man, with a current net worth of $13.6 billion. He's two places above Nigeria's Dangote on the World list.

The Stellenbosch FC owner is listed as the world's 154th richest person, with Dangote relegated to 156th.

Despite both Rupert and Dangote being on the same net worth, the South African businessman's last change in valuation came in at +$134 million, while the Nigerian only managed +$27 million.

Netizens react as Rupert edges Dangote as Africa's richest man

Murithi Joseph said:

"Aliko Dangote has maintained the status for a very long time."

Mabasen Dantago wrote:

"Nice of you, Johanna."

Wainfleet commented:

"Johanna Rupert ousts Dangote to become Africa's richest man."

brezzada reacted:

"Whether or not richest. The point is just being a billionaire in dollars. Mzansi rules for now, and Nigeria might be back."

Eunoianova7422 shared:

"That's great 😃"

Johann Rupert's net worth dropped

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert's net worth dropped by R70 billion.

Rupert's shares in Richemont lost value because people started spending less on luxurious items.

South Africans were unmoved and believed that R70 billion was a slight change. Some even joked that if they had a portion of what he lost, they would be set for life.

