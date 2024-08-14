The African football governing body, CAF, has released the top 10 best clubs on the continent ahead of the upcoming season

Only one team from the Premier Soccer League made the list, with clubs from North Africa dominating the rankings

The ranking was determined by performances of clubs in the continental competitions in the last five campaigns

The Confederation of African Football has released the top 10 best clubs in the continent ahead of the upcoming CAF interclub season.

Some big clubs in Africa, such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Enyimba International, and Young Africans, were all missing from the top 10 rankings due to their poor performances in CAF competitions in the last five seasons.

In the top 10, only one club from the Premier Soccer League made it, with Egypt and Morocco providing two teams each.

Al-Ahly players are celebrating after winning the CAF Champions League title by defeating Esperance at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt, on May 25, 2024. Photo: Abeer Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 best clubs in Africa

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, CAF determined the clubs' positions in the ranking based on their performance in continental club competition over the last five seasons, which is between 2019 and 2024.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly retained the top in the rankings after winning the CAF Champions League last season.

There are notable changes from last season's ranking this year, with CAFCL runners-up Esperance moving from third place to second position.

Rulani Mokwena's new club, Wydad Athletic Club, dropped from second to third after failing to qualify for last season's CAFCL group stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns retained their position as the fourth-best club on the continent after failing to make it past the semi-finals in the Champions League last campaign.

Here is the list of top 10 African clubs:

1. Al Ahly (Egypt) – 87 points

2. Esperance (Tunisia) – 61 points

3. Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) – 60 points

4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – 54 points

5. Zamalek (Egypt) – 48 points

6. RS Berkane (Morocco) – 42 points

7. Simba (Tanzania) – 39 points

8. Petro de Luanda (Angola) – 39 points

9. TP Mazembe (DR Congo) – 38 points

10. CR Belouizdad (Algeria) – 36 points

PSL hit the R900 Million jackpot

Briefly News earlier reported on PSL announcing that betting company Betway will be the new sponsor for Mzansi's top league.

The new deal was announced after the PSL announced that it would end its partnership with broadcaster DSTV, which previously sponsored the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News