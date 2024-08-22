SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo said he is grateful to have earned a one-year-extension at the club

The 34-year-old defender said he will prove himself worthy of the club while he acknowledges a younger talent might replace him

Fans took to social media to say Hlatshwayo's form has declined in recent seasons, while others believe he still has something to offer

Thulani Hlatshwayo said he is happy to be given another season to play for SuperSport United after agreeing to a one-year extension ahead of next season.

The 34-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player will begin his third season at the Pretoria club after signing his new deal.

Thulani Hlatshwayo said he will work hard this season. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his age, Hlatshwayo said he can still be a valuable squad member, while fellow veteran Bradley Grobler will miss the start of SuperSport's PSL campaign through injury.

Thulani Hlatshwayo promises to earn his keep

Hlatshwayo speaks about his career in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, the experienced defender looks forward to next season but accepts that talented youngsters such as Bilal Baloyi might be gunning for his spot.

Hlatshwayo said:

"I'm honoured that SuperSport can give me another season. It's truly an appreciation of the work that I have done on and off the field. Some players have done it before us; we also came as youngsters, so it won't be a surprise if I'm not here next season. It's all about performance; ensure you're injury-free and keep doing well for the team."

Fans criticise Hlatshwayo

Local football fans took to social media, saying the veteran defender is overrated, while others said the 34-year-old can still make an impact at SuperSport.

Thapelo Tshodi respects Hlatshwayo:

"Oh, captain, my captain."

Pule M wants SuperSport to keep the player:

"SuperSportFC must not discard Tyson; the man can still play for another three seasons."

Axo is not a fan:

"He was never a top defender, just overrated."

Mo guy with good intentions says Hlatshwayo has been on a decline:

"This one has never been the same since he has been dropped from Bafana Bafana."

Mzion Tjia admires the player:

"Mr Hard Work."

