South African forward Gift Links scored a fantastic freekick for AGF Aarhus against AB Aalborg this weekend

The Bafana Bafana winger has been in form for the Danish Superliga club since last season

Mzansi fans have shared their thoughts on Links goal and also want him back in the South African national team

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African winger Gift Links has continued to impress in Europe as he scored a sublime freekick in AGF Aarhus' win over AB Aalborg in the Danish Superliga.

Links has been in form since the start of the Danish league and was an important figure once again as his team moved to the top of the table.

The 25-year-old was involved in three goals in their last league game, and a goal this weekend cements his place as the best player in the team.

Gift Links scores a beautiful freekick in AGF Aarhus 4-0 thumping over AB Aalborg in the Danish Superliga on Friday, August 23, 2024. Photo: Jekesai Njikizana.

Source: Getty Images

Links scores superb freekick for Aarhus

In a viral video shared by South African journalist Prince Sobayeni Sports on X, Links scored a freekick from an impossible angle as AGF Aarhus thrashed AB Aalborg 4-0 in the Danish League.

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, the South African international has registered two assists and scored two goals in two appearances this season.

The winger featured for Bafana Bafana in 2021, but his recent performance at his club could earn him a place in Hugo Broos' squad.

Netizens react to Links freekick against AB Aalborg

Freexul wrote:

"The angle didn't allow that, but Links had other ideas."

AsemahleMboya21 said:

"He really deserves a call-up for Bafana Bafana."

JayNtuli commented:

"Links is a set piece specialist in that team."

DalingceboX

"i change my mind on this guy. he is the best crosser of the ball we have. if we are to get the best out of simon van duivenbooden. we need someone who can cross the ball."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News