Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Dumps European Side for MLS Move

Teenage Hadebe has decided to return to the Major League Soccer after a short stint in Europe last season

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender dumped European outfit Konyaspor, and joined the MLS side on a free transfer

The Zimbabwean national team player had some options included in the contract he signed with North American side

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Teenage Hadebe has decided to leave Europe to move back to Major League Soccer after one year.

The Zimbabwean international spent the 2023-24 season at Turkish Superliga side Konyaspor, but he's back in the MLS, where he once represented Houston Dynamo for three years.

The 28-year-old defender had a two-year stint with the Glamour Boys before moving to Europe.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Teenage Hadebe leaves Europe for Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati this summer.

Hadebe joins Cincinnati

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Hadebe joined FC Cincinnati on a free transfer after his contract with Konyaspor ended this summer.

FC Cincinnati released an official statement on its website to confirm Hadebe's arrival on a free transfer from the Turkish league.

"FC Cincinnati have signed defender Teenage Hadebe to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026," the MLS side confirmed.

"Additionally, FCC traded their natural first-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to LA Galaxy in exchange for the right of first refusal for Hadebe.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender also commented on joining the MLS giants and opened up on what he's looking forward to this season.

"I'm so delighted to join FC Cincinnati," he said.

"I'm eager to join the team and meet the fans at TQL stadium soon. I look forward to giving my all to fight for this club as we look to reach our goals for this campaign."

