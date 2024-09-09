Fans ‘Pray’ for Thierry Henry As Kate Abdo Gets Married to Long-Time Partner

Kate Abdo has walked down the aisle to tied the knot with her long-time lover and former boxer Malik Scott

The famous sports presenter is known for hosting UEFA Champions League coverage in the United States for CBS

Netizens have jokingly trolled Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after the presenter tied the knot with her partner

Popular Sports presenter on CBS Kate Abdo has married his long-time partner, with fans showing concern for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Abdo hosts the coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the United States of America alongside Henry and two former England internationals, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

Kate Abdo working for CBS Sports alongside Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards during the UEFA Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Abdo weds long-time partner Scott

According to a Metro report, Abdo made her relationship with Malik Scott public earlier this year and has decided to marry the former boxer.

The sports personality went to her official Instagram to share pictures from her wedding with a lovely caption on Monday, September 2024.

"Thank you God for this gift," she wrote.

"Thank you, @malikkingscott, for changing my life and for bringing love, happiness, fulfilment, peace, and joy, all in abundance. It is my greatest blessing to be your wife.

"I want to love, sing, dance and laugh with you forever. A lifelong journey with you is everything I pray for. It's you and our family always."

The news about Abdo's wedding sparked reactions from fans at the expense of former France international Henry, with whom she shares a good relationship.

Reactions as Abdo weds long-time partner

irbez_ said:

"Oh Thiery Henry 😢😥."

CFCHorpe commented:

"My thoughts and prayers goes to Thierry Henry in this trying period."

Guggsey responded

"Thoughts are with Thierry Henry at this difficult time."

Myka_veli reacted:

"Thierry Henry is somewhere crying at the moment."

ranaammarsaleem shared:

"Congrats to Kate Abdo and Malik Scott! 🎉 A big moment for the renowned presenter and the boxing trainer/former heavyweight fighter. Wishing them both a lifetime of happiness and love!"

