Fans ‘Pray’ for Thierry Henry As Kate Abdo Gets Married to Long-Time Partner
- Kate Abdo has walked down the aisle to tied the knot with her long-time lover and former boxer Malik Scott
- The famous sports presenter is known for hosting UEFA Champions League coverage in the United States for CBS
- Netizens have jokingly trolled Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after the presenter tied the knot with her partner
Popular Sports presenter on CBS Kate Abdo has married his long-time partner, with fans showing concern for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
Abdo hosts the coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the United States of America alongside Henry and two former England internationals, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.
Abdo weds long-time partner Scott
According to a Metro report, Abdo made her relationship with Malik Scott public earlier this year and has decided to marry the former boxer.
The sports personality went to her official Instagram to share pictures from her wedding with a lovely caption on Monday, September 2024.
"Thank you God for this gift," she wrote.
"Thank you, @malikkingscott, for changing my life and for bringing love, happiness, fulfilment, peace, and joy, all in abundance. It is my greatest blessing to be your wife.
"I want to love, sing, dance and laugh with you forever. A lifelong journey with you is everything I pray for. It's you and our family always."
The news about Abdo's wedding sparked reactions from fans at the expense of former France international Henry, with whom she shares a good relationship.
Reactions as Abdo weds long-time partner
irbez_ said:
"Oh Thiery Henry 😢😥."
CFCHorpe commented:
"My thoughts and prayers goes to Thierry Henry in this trying period."
Guggsey responded
"Thoughts are with Thierry Henry at this difficult time."
Myka_veli reacted:
"Thierry Henry is somewhere crying at the moment."
ranaammarsaleem shared:
"Congrats to Kate Abdo and Malik Scott! 🎉 A big moment for the renowned presenter and the boxing trainer/former heavyweight fighter. Wishing them both a lifetime of happiness and love!"
Fans hail Ronaldo’s hot red carpet look for UCL draw
Briefly News earlier reported that fans hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his looks at the at the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco.
The former Manchester United star appeared at the venue of the draw in Monaco, looking dapper in a black suit with an inner white shirt.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.