Morena Ramoreboli, the coach of Jwaneng Galaxy, said his side are ready to face Orlando Pirates in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League

The Botswana champions will host the Soweto giants on Saturday, 14 September 2024, while the sides faced each other last season, with Galaxy coming out on top

Local football fans backed Pirates on social media to not only exact their revenge on Galaxy but to do so with ease

Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy said they are ready to face Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round match of the CAF Champions League.

Coach Morena Ramoreboli said the side is not afraid of Pirates and seeks to repeat last season’s feat of eliminating the Soweto side from the competition.

Ahead of the match against Galaxy, Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said the PSL side aims to beat Galaxy and make a solid push for the Champions League title.

Jwaneng Galaxy expects a tough encounter

Ramoreboli speaks about their preparations for the Pirates clash in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ramoreboli backed his side for victory and added that he respects Pirates, who are pushing to win more silverware this season.

Ramoreboli said:

“We are confident enough that we can do well in this game; they are more under pressure because they are a big team, and they are supposed to beat a small team. Also, we beat them the last time. Are we ready to compete? Yes. Are we ready for the group stages? Yes. Are we scared of Pirates? No.”

Fans back Pirates

Local football fans backed Pirates to win on social media, saying the Soweto giants will be too strong for the Botswana league champions.

Nkosinathi Nonxoloba backed Pirates to win:

“As much as I wish Jwaneng to win, Pirates is not messing around this time.”

Thapelo Listener made a prediction:

“Orlando Pirates will trample them this time around. I see an avalanche of goals.”

Patrick Mbuties Mbebe wants a Pirates victory:

“Pirates must defeat this team, taking too much this one.”

Dc Superfly is a Pirates fan:

“We are Orlando Pirates Football Club. We are a big team in Africa.”

Ace777 is confident:

“This guy is talking too much. We will deal with him once and for all, 4-0 is loading.”

