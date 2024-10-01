Percy Tau and his Al Ahly teammates were on the losing side in the CAF Super Cup over the weekend in Saudi Arabia

The South African international's club were defeated by their Egyptian Premier League rivals Zamalek in the final

The Red Devils were rewarded in cash by CAF despite failing to win the Super Cup trophy in the Middle East

Percy Tau could not add to the number of titles he won with Al Ahly as the Red Devils lost to Zamalek in the CAF Super Cup final over the weekend.

Al Ahly were favourites ahead of the tie but lost it on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Whites replicated what they did to the Red Devils 30 years ago to win the 1994 edition of the CAF Super Cup.

Percy Tau's Al Ahly earned a considerable amount of money despite losing the CAF Super Cup title to Zamalet in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Photo: Ahmed Awaad.

How much Al Ahly got as runner-up in CAF Super Cup

Tau's Al Ahly were rewarded with a cash prize despite losing the CAF Super Cup final against their Egyptian Premier League rivals Zamalek.

According to a breakdown on the CAF official website, the total prize money set aside for the two finalists is $750,000.

Al Ahly, as the runner-up, will earn $250,000, which is much lower than what the winners will take home.

In addition to lifting the CAF Super Cup trophy, Zamalek will take home a whopping $500,000.

The Red Devils won't be sad as they made a considerable amount from winning the CAF Champions League earlier this year. The Egyptian giants pocketed $4,000,000 for winning the competition.

Zamalek, on the other hand, earned $2,000,000 for winning the CAF Confederations Cup.

How much Sundowns and Pirates will earn

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are set to be rewarded with hefty cash for booking a place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians and the Buccaneers secured a place in the group stage after defeating Mbabane Swallows and Jwaneng Galaxy respectively.

