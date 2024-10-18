Coach Jose Riveiro Says Orlando Pirates Can Cope Without Injured Star
- Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the club can handle injuries to key players such as Olisa Ndah
- The Nigerian defender is among nine Sea Robbers who are currently on the mend ahead of Pirates' Carling Cup match against Magesi FC on Saturday, 19 October 2024
- Local football fans said on social media that Pirates have enough options to cover the loss of the influential defender
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
While Olisa Ndah continues his recovery from injury, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the club has plans to deal with the player's loss.
Coach Riveiro praised the Nigerian defender's influence at Pirates but said the side will still play their own brand of football.
Ahead of their Carling Cup match against Magesi FC on Saturday, 19 October 2024, Pirates have nine players on the injury list, yet Riveiro still has confidence in his team.
Orlando Pirates has a game plan
Riveiro speaks about Pirates' injuries in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to iDiski Times, Riveiro said the Nigerian international defender Ndah is a big loss to the side that is still determined to get results.
Riveiro said:
"It doesn't matter who is on the field, we try to play the same type of football with the same intention, with the same mentality, that is the meaning of the word team, we try to be that team who isn't missing everybody. Even though we would like to have everyone available for selection, that's not a discussion."
Fans back Riveiro
Local football fans wished Ndah a speedy recovery on social media and showed confidence that Riveiro will continue guiding them to success.
Peace Kagiso Peace backs Riveiro:
"Spanish Guitar is a winner. He'll see us through even in the absence of Olisa Ndah."
Sabelo Methula says Ndah is a loss:
"As a professional, he can say that, but Ndah is a big boy above the rest. There is no way you cannot be worried about his absence."
Charmaine Charmza is not worried:
"We have many defenders. Xoki is back from injury, and Sibisi is there, so there is no room for stress."
J Ntombizodwa Tselapedi is a fan of Riveiro:
"Our humble coach, I believe in him."
Thabo Takalo believes in Pirates:
"We have depth."
Orlando Pirates star thrives on fan criticism
As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa said he is fuelled by fan criticism.
The Bafana Bafana striker has divided opinion during his time at the Sea Robbers as he battles with top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa for the central striker role at the Soweto giants.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za