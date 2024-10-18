Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the club can handle injuries to key players such as Olisa Ndah

The Nigerian defender is among nine Sea Robbers who are currently on the mend ahead of Pirates' Carling Cup match against Magesi FC on Saturday, 19 October 2024

Local football fans said on social media that Pirates have enough options to cover the loss of the influential defender

While Olisa Ndah continues his recovery from injury, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the club has plans to deal with the player's loss.

Coach Riveiro praised the Nigerian defender's influence at Pirates but said the side will still play their own brand of football.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is missing key players like Olisa Ndah through injury. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter and olisandah6/Instagram.

Ahead of their Carling Cup match against Magesi FC on Saturday, 19 October 2024, Pirates have nine players on the injury list, yet Riveiro still has confidence in his team.

Orlando Pirates has a game plan

Riveiro speaks about Pirates' injuries in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Riveiro said the Nigerian international defender Ndah is a big loss to the side that is still determined to get results.

Riveiro said:

"It doesn't matter who is on the field, we try to play the same type of football with the same intention, with the same mentality, that is the meaning of the word team, we try to be that team who isn't missing everybody. Even though we would like to have everyone available for selection, that's not a discussion."

Fans back Riveiro

Local football fans wished Ndah a speedy recovery on social media and showed confidence that Riveiro will continue guiding them to success.

Peace Kagiso Peace backs Riveiro:

"Spanish Guitar is a winner. He'll see us through even in the absence of Olisa Ndah."

Sabelo Methula says Ndah is a loss:

"As a professional, he can say that, but Ndah is a big boy above the rest. There is no way you cannot be worried about his absence."

Charmaine Charmza is not worried:

"We have many defenders. Xoki is back from injury, and Sibisi is there, so there is no room for stress."

J Ntombizodwa Tselapedi is a fan of Riveiro:

"Our humble coach, I believe in him."

Thabo Takalo believes in Pirates:

"We have depth."

