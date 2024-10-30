South Africa have given their support to Patrice Motsepe as he looks to keep his position as CAF president

Since March 2021, the Mamelodi Sundowns owner has held the top position at CAF and has made his intentions clear to run again during the March 2025 elections

Local football fans backed Motsepe on social media, saying Africa's ninth-richest man has done a good job as the CAF president

Mzansi football authority, SAFA, said they will support Patrice Motsepe in the CAF presidential elections in March 2025.

The Mamelodi Sundowns boss has held the position since March 2021, and SAFA has publicly backed him to earn a second term.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has been backed for a second term by SAFA boss Danny Jordaan. Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media and Lee Warren/Gallo images.

Source: Getty Images

SAFA president Danny Jordaan confirmed the backing after a press conference on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

SAFA wants Motsepe to keep his position

While Jordaan has backed Motsepe, the SAFA president said implementing VAR in local football would be too expensive.

Jordaan is still considering a fourth term as SAFA president and has been pressured by national sports minister Gayton McKenzie over Bafana Bafana's results.

Fans back Motsepe

Local football fans said on social media that Motsepe deserves another term as CAF president after he excelled in the role since 2021.

Zama Jobe asked a question:

"How long is the term?"

Dlamini Zizi Matintela backed Motsepe:

"He must go for it."

Sbongiseni Dube says it makes sense:

"Why not?"

Paseka Ramohlokoane has mixed feelings:

"He is useless, like other former CAF presidents, but I support him as a South African."

Retshabile Dipopego admires Motsepe:

"Mr Motsepe did very well for CAF."

Bheka Sfiso Ngxongo is a Motsepe fan:

"Enemies of progress will always see problems even when there's not any, Big up Mr Motsepe."

Chibwe Eugene Manda said Motsepe has done a good job:

"Patrice Motsepe is the man. At least there is sanity at CAF under his leadership."

Gift Michel backs the re-election:

"Let him be re-elected. He has done a good job so far."

Bolu Mikel agrees:

"He has done well; he should stay."

Musa Touray endorsed Motsepe:

"I fully endorse Motsepe's re-election bid. He has taken African football to a whole new level."

Patrice Motsepe supports higher wages in Africa

As reported by Briefly News, CAF president Patrice Motsepe said he supports higher wages in African football.

The head honcho at CAF said African leagues can boast better football and more followers if their players earn high salaries.

