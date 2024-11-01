PSL side Cape Town City are determined to bounce back from PSL defeat to beat Richards Bay FC in the Carling Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, 2 November 2024

Eric Tinkler's side are determined to win silverware this season as they look for their first title since 2018

Local football fans backed City to win on social media but also pointed out specific issues that the side must address

Ahead of their quarterfinal against Richards Bay FC on Saturday, 2 November 2024, Cape Town City are confident the side can progress in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Cape Town side is determined to win silverware for the first time since 2018, when they won the MTN8 trophy.

Cape Town City hope to bounce back from PSL defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

Coach Eric Tinkler will also hope the side can bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 30 October.

Cape Town City eye silverware

City confirmed they will travel to face Richards Bay on Twitter (X):

According to a Briefly News source at City, the players are determined to win silverware, while new signing Fortune Makaringe hopes to inspire his the side.

The source said:

"This club is highly ambitious, and they see the Carling Cup as the perfect chance to bring silverware back to Cape Town. The loss to Sundowns affected the players, and they all see the quarterfinal as the best chance to bounce back and prove themselves. It will be a tough match, but the mood in the camp is quite confident."

Fans point out City's weakness

Local football fans said on social media that City would beat Richards Bay but still pointed out some weaknesses in the side.

Mc Mduva Moloi is a City fan:

"City all the way."

Namba Namba IV made a suggestion:

"Great squad, poor coaching. Get one experienced defender and a goalkeeper."

Sbongiseni Sibo backs City:

"Let's go out there and fight for the win."

Kagiso El Hadji Alamu is not a fan of City's coach:

"Tinkler must go."

Geordie Shore says City has a weakness:

"KEET is your biggest downfall; the earlier you realise, the better. Lots of good teams need a good goalkeeper."

