Former Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa could join a new PSL club days after being released from the Soweto giants

The 27-year-old defender is a reported target for Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows after becoming a free agent

Local football fans reacted on social media by making predictions about which club the defender would join in the January transfer window

Defender Sandile Mthethwa is a target for PSL clubs after being released by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates before the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old former Bucs player is a reported target for Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows, while AmaZulu FC and Richards Bay FC are also interested.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa is a target for PSL clubs. Image: mthethwa_1824.

Source: Twitter

After eight years at Pirates, Mthethwa has options now that he is a free agent after clubs previously showed an interest in the 27-year-old,when he was still a Bucs player.

Sandile Mthethwa is a target for PSL clubs

Mthethwa has interest from PSL rivals, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Mthethwa is a target for PSL rivals after following midfielder Katlego Otladisa through the exit door at Pirates.

The source said:

“Chippa United wanted him on loan when he was still contracted by Orlando Pirates; now they are back and looking at what they can do since he is a free agent. Golden Arrows want to strengthen their defence, and they feel Mthethwa has what it takes to help them in that department.”

Fans make predictions for Mthethwa

Local football fans reacted on social media by predicting the next club to sign the 27-year-old free agent.

Sanele Claudia Nzama made a suggestion:

“AmaXulu and Richards Bay should be looking at him. He is a good player, and Richards Bay needs a physical defender at the back.”

Thato Matshediso-Mothupi wants Sundowns to swoop:

“Sundowns needs a defender like him or that Toure from Stellies!!!!”

Zama Jobe made a request:

“Let Chiefs take him.”

Matlou Michael is happy:

“Good.”

Lebone Matjila made a prediction:

“AmaZulu FC will take him.”

