Bafana Bafana star Ronwen Williams was excluded from CAF's best XI of the Year despite being crowned the best goalkeeper in Africa

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper lost his position in the team to Manchester United and Cameroon shot-stopper Andre Onana

Briefly News explains why the South African international was excluded from the Africa's Team of the Year selection despite being named the best in his position

Ronwen Williams missed out on the Confederation of African Football Team of the Year despite being named the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year at the CAF Awards.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star had a night to remember at the CAF Awards as he scooped two top prizes out of the three categories he was nominated for.

The only question many football fans asked was why the Bafana Bafana star was excluded from the best XI despite winning the Goalkeeper's prize.

Ronwen Williams misses out on CAF Team of the Year selection despite being named the best goalkeeper in Africa. Photo: @Masandawana.

Why Williams was excluded from CAF's Best XI

Briefly News explains the reason behind CAF's decision to select Andre Onana ahead of Williams in their team of the year.

When the list of nominees from each category at the 2024 CAF awards was released, the African football governing body stated how the voting process would be conducted.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year award, the voters included the media professionals, the CAF Technical Committee, and the Head Coaches and captains of Member Associations.

On the other hand, the team of the year is selected by fellow players, who sometimes have diverse preferences.

This means the players voted more for Onana to be in the CAF's best XI compared to Williams.

It also happened in the women's team of the year selection, with Goalkeeper of the Year winner Chiamaka Nnadozie missing out while Mamelodi Sundowns Women's shot-stopper Andile Dlamini made the team.

2024 CAF Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Chancel Mbemba

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma, Sofyan Amrabat, Franck Kessie, Mohammed Kudus

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.

Egypt star blasts CAF after losing top award to Williams

Briefly News also reported that an Egyptian international slammed CAF after losing an award to Williams.

The South African international won the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year and the Men's Interclub Player of the Year awards on the night.

