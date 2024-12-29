Cardoso States What Sundowns Job Forced Him to Do for the First Time

Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardoso has pointed out how Mamelodi Sundowns' coaching job has forced him to do what he's unfamiliar with throughout his managerial career.

The former Rio Ave manager has led the Brazilians to an impressive four consecutive wins since taking over from South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The last match between the Brazilians and Richards Bay forced the coach to rotate the team, as he was dealing with a big squad for the first time.

Cardoso states what Sundowns' job forced him to do

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso laments about being forced to rotate his squad at Sundowns, a situation he's unfamiliar with.

"I had to confess, the context obliges me to be different than I usually like; I don't like to change a lot in my teams," the Portuguese manager said after Masandawana's win over the Natal Rich Boys.

"I confess this to you, but we need to deal with a different reality because we have players in the group who are returning from long-term injuries, which is public [knowledge].

"We have some who are recovering; Grant is joining the group, Lebusa will probably join the group, and Marcelo will probably come back into the group. So according to what we have in the different moments, to manage, regarding recovery."

Source: Briefly News