Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye backed Thulani Serero’s move to Cape Town City amid interest from PSL rivals

Serero returned to Mzansi after leaving the country in 2011 to play in the Netherlands and the Middle East

Local football fans reacted on social media to agree with Khanye, while some dismissed rumours linking Serero with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Junior Khanye, a former Kaizer Chiefs star, said Thulani Serero made the right decision to join Cape Town City after a 14-year absence from the PSL.

Serero recently joined City as a free agent despite interest from rival PSL sides following his exit from the Middle East.

Thulani Serero's decision to join Cape Town City has been backed by former PSL star Junior Khanye. Image: CapeTownCityFC/Twitter and theofficial.junior_khanye13.

After his release from UAE side Khor Fakken, Serero was linked with AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows, while some reports suggested interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Thulani Serero could have a future at Cape Town City

Khanye spoke about Serero in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Khanye said Serero made the right choice to join City and even suggested a future role at the club.

Khanye said:

“Thulani Serero is alright where he is, and I think it is the right move for him. He has achieved all that has to be achieved in professional football; most players dream of the things he has achieved. I’m sure Cape Town City signed him for a leadership role, and they may decide to use his services beyond his playing career.”

City announced Serero's arrival on Twitter (X):

Serero brings experience to City

After playing most of his career overseas, Serero brings a wealth of experience to a City squad filled with talented youngsters such as Jaedin Rhodes, Emile Witbooi and Gabriel Amato.

Both Amato and Rhodes have established themselves in the PSL; Witbooi rewrote the history books by recently becoming the club’s youngest debutant.

In addition to playing 41 matches for Bafana, Serero also won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax Amsterdam and scored against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

New Cape Town City signing Thulani Serero has experience playing overseas for clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam. Image: VI Images and CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.

Fans agree with Khanye

Local football fans agreed with Khanye on social media while others dismissed rumours that he was linked with Chiefs or Pirates.

Jimmy Mj said City was the only club interested in Serero:

“He couldn't sign for Chiefs or Pirates because they never wanted him.”

Monde Lolly Mbezu said it was a smart move:

“Well, he made a smart move to City. He's no longer Pirates/Chiefs material.”

Master Lebzito Tema said Serero joined a familiar face:

“Him returning to SA and going to a team owned by John Comitis was the most logical thing for him to do since he was his boss at Ajax.”

Matsheru Thomas is pessimistic:

“End of his career.”

Të Bø Hö II said City was his only choice:

“As if both Chiefs and Pirates wanted him.”

