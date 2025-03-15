6-0 Drubbing and Pitch Invasion (2017) – Sundowns’ overwhelming victory over Pirates sparks a pitch invasion

As we anticipate the Betway Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates tomorrow, let's revisit some of the most controversial moments that have defined this fierce rivalry.

Some of the most controversial moments that have defined this fierce rivalry.

Source: Getty Images

1. The 6-0 Drubbing and Subsequent Chaos (2017)

On February 11, 2017, Mamelodi Sundowns delivered a staggering 6-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

This humiliating loss led to Pirates fans storming the pitch, causing a significant delay and raising serious concerns about stadium security and fan behavior.

The incident marked a turning point, intensifying the rivalry between the two clubs.

2. The MTN8 Final Free-Kick Controversy (2023)

The 2023 MTN8 Final between these giants was marred by a contentious refereeing decision.

A drop-ball situation led to confusion when the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper handled the ball, resulting in an indirect free-kick for Sundowns.

The referee's interpretation was widely debated, with many arguing that the goalkeeper's actions were within the rules, highlighting inconsistencies in officiating.

3. Offside Dispute in the Premiership Clash (2024)

In a tightly contested Premiership match in 2024, Sundowns scored a goal that appeared to be offside.

Despite protests from Pirates players and fans, the goal stood, influencing the match's outcome.

This incident reignited discussions about the need for VAR in the South African league to assist referees in making accurate decisions.

4. Penalty Shootout Drama in the Nedbank Cup (2022)

The 2022 Nedbank Cup semi-final between these teams ended in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Controversy arose when a retaken penalty was awarded to Sundowns after the Pirates goalkeeper was judged to have moved off his line prematurely.

Pirates supporters felt aggrieved, believing the decision was harsh and altered the match's momentum.

5. The Red Card Incident (2020)

In the 2020 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Pirates' defender Happy Jele received a red card in the 57th minute, reducing his team to 10 men.

This pivotal moment shifted the game's momentum, leading to a 4-1 victory for Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates tomorrow, let's revisit some of the most controversial moments that have defined this fierce rivalry.

Source: Facebook

Sundowns' Dominant Display Over Pirates

In their most recent encounter on February 8, 2025, Mamelodi Sundowns secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sundowns took an early lead with goals from Grant Kekana in the 13th minute and Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the 27th.

Pirates' Deon Hotto narrowed the gap in the 57th minute, but Sundowns responded swiftly, with Ribeiro Costa adding his second goal in the 59th minute and Teboho Mokoena sealing the win in the 78th.

This decisive win showcased Sundowns' attacking prowess and solidified their position at the top of the league standings.

Riveiro Focused on Pirates' Challenges Amid Future Uncertainty

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, has remained tight-lipped about his future at the club as his three-year contract nears expiration in June 2025.

