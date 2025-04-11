A Royal AM player leads the pack with the most expensive car in the Premier Soccer League, which is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth R16 million

The list features several high-end vehicles, showcasing the luxurious lifestyles of Premier Soccer League stars

These luxury cars own my these players, reflect both their successes and personal styles, making headlines beyond the football pitch

Premier Soccer League players have been known to spend thousands and millions of Rands on expensive cars that befit their lifestyles.

It is a common thing for most footballers worldwide when it comes to lavishing big money on luxury cars.

Briefly News takes a look at the top four PSL players who own the most expensive cars.

Premier Soccer League players with most expensive cars. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images and Royal AM/X.

PSL stars with the most expensive cars

1. Andile Mpisane

The Royal AM forward is one of the richest players in the PSL and lavishes money on expensive things including cars. He is reported to be the player with the most expensive collection of cars in the league.

Andile owns a Nissan GT-R and also a Lamborghini, which is estimated to cost around R4.5 million and has trended on social media on several occasions with his luxurious car collection.

Here are some of the cars owned by Mpisane and their prices:

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge – R16 million

2. Rolls-Royce Phantom – R6 million

3. Lamborghini Huracan – R4.5 million

4. Rolls-Royce Ghost – R4.5 million

5. Aston Martin DBX – R3.6 million

6. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S650 – R3.6 million

7. BMW i8 – R3 million

8. Bentley Bentayga – R3 million

9. Ferrari 612 Scaglietii – R3 million

10. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG R2.4 million

11. BMW 4 Series Convertible R1.2 million

12. Land Rover Defender 90 – R1 million

13. Dodge RAM 2500 Heavy Duty – R1 million

According to reports, Mpisane has shown off these cars as his, while his mum, MaMkhize has also flaunted some of the rides when sharing a post on social media.

2. Bongani Zungu

The Bafana Bafana midfielder recently joined AmaZulu FC and has pocketed millions of Rands while plying his trade in Europe and also with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African international is also a lover of expensive cars and has spent a huge amount of money on some of the luxurious rides.

Cars owned by Zungu

1. BMW M4 – R1.8 in authorised dealerships

2. Maserati Ghibli -R1.8 million

3. Ranger Rover Velar – R1.7 million

4. Audi A3 Sedan – R850,000

5. Mercedes-Benz CLA – R850,000

3. Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena is also a lover of expensive rides and the Mamelodi Sundowns star recently flaunted a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024 alongside his club teammate Mothobi Mvala.

In numerous car dealerships in South Africa, the V-Class has a base price tag of R2.8 million, while some are also fixed at a lower price of R2.3 million.

The Bafana Bafana star is said to own a Mercedes-Benz A-Class and was recently cruising around town with a Mercedes-AMG G 63 which is priced at R4.5 million.

Mokoena flaunts his R4.5m Mercedes Benz

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokoena showed off a R4.5 million Mercedes Benz -AMG G 63 in one of his recent post on social media.

The South African international is one of the richest players in the Betway Premiership and loves to flaunt some of his lavish lifestyles online some times.

Source: Briefly News