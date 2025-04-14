Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett shared a touching video on social media to celebrate his son Tyrique Bartlett’s 26th birthday

The emotional video highlights the strong father-son relationship between Shaun Bartlett and Tyrique

Social media users were moved by the heartfelt tribute, with many praising Shaun Bartlett and celebrating Tyrique on his birthday

The eldest son of Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett, Tyrique Bartlett, marked his 26th birthday, with his father sharing a lovely tribute video to celebrate him on social media.

Tyrique, who followed in his father's footsteps, is also a footballer and once played for English Premier League top side, Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has also represented clubs in South Africa. He joined National First Division side Cape Umoya United on a free transfer in 2020 before returning to Switzerland to join FC Windisch.

Shaun Bartlett celebrates his son, Tyrique, as he clocked 26 on Monday, April 14. Photo: Warren Little.

He had a short spell with Premier Soccer League side Cape Town Spurs scoring two goals in 17 appearances as per Wikipedia.

Tyrique is not a top football talent like his father and was only called up once to the South Africa U20 squad in 2017.

Bartlett's eldest son marks his 26th birthday

Shaun took to his Instagram page to post a lovely video to celebrate his son, Tyrique as he clocked 26 on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The video shared by the former Kaizer Chiefs player includes pictures of Tyrique while he was still young and when he was still plying his football trade in England with Newcastle United.

"Happy 26th birthday to my eldest son @kingtyberries. May this day bring you more joy, laughter & blessings than ever before. We thank God every day for the man you have become. Love you always, my boy❤️🙏🏼👏🏽⚽️," the Bafana Bafana legend captions the video he shared on social media.

Tyrique's mum Juanita Bartlett also celebrated him:

"26 years of loving you, learning with you and cheering you on. Your best is yet to come! We love you son🎊❤️🎂🥂🎈"

The video shared by Tyrique's father, Shaun, gathered lots of reactions from his fans and followers on social media.

Tyrique Bartlett during the Newcastle United Photocall at The Newcastle United Academy. Photo: Serena Taylor.

Fans celebrate Tyrique Bartlett on his 26th birthday

Teresa Barnes said:

"Happiest Ephesians 3:20 Birthday Tyrique @kingtyberries 🎁🎂🤍 May this day & year usher you into the fullness of Gods perfect plan for your significant life!! Much love and blessings Teresa."

Ashton Zain Lima wrote:

"Happy birthday big man! Have a great and blessed day 👏👏"

Natalie Kiewitt added:

"Happy birthday @kingtyberries Wishing you abundant blessings today and for the year ahead. Congrats mom and dad❤️"

Marcelle reacted:

"Happy 26th birthday to Tyrique 🎊🎂✨️ many more blessings and amazing experiences filled with love, joy and good health."

King Ftbllife commented:

"A Very Happy Birthday Ty, hope you have an awesome day, God Bless @kingtyberries."

