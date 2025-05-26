Where is Chicharito? Age, team, and stats of Mexico's top goal scorer

Chicharito has become a hot topic following his return to Liga MX club Guadalajara on January 24, 2024. He signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year with the club.

Javier at the National Sports Centre in Minnesota on August 9, 2022. (L) Hernández at Akron Stadium on February 22, 2025, in Zapopan, Mexico. (R)

Key takeaways

Javier Hernández Balcázar took up the nickname, Chicharito, from his father , who was given the name due to his striking green eyes.

, who was given the name due to his striking green eyes. He has two children, Noah and Nala.

Javier plays as a striker for Liga MX club Guadalajara.

Chicharito's profile summary

Full name Javier Hernández Balcázar Gender Male Date of birth June 1, 1988 Age 36 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence Guadalajara, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 73 kg (approx) Father Hernández Gutiérrez Mother Silvia Balcázar Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Nicole McPherson Children Noah and Nala Education Universidad del Valle de Atemajac Profession Professional football player Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Chicharito's age, early life, and family

Chicharito, whose real name is Javier Hernández Balcázar, aged 36 (as of May 2025), was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on June 1, 1988. His father, Hernández Gutiérrez, is a retired footballer who played for the Mexican national team. Hernández's mother is Silvia Balcázar.

Chicharito attended elementary school at Instituto Piaget, playing for the school's football team. At nine years old, he joined the youth academy of C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) and signed his first professional contract with the club at 15.

Javier of Chivas during the semifinals second leg match between America and Chivas at Azteca Stadium on May 18, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Chicharito's wife and relationships

Hernández is not married but is allegedly dating Nicole McPherson, an entrepreneur and internet personality. However, he was previously married to Sarah Kohan, an Australian model and social media influencer.

Sarah and Chicharito started dating in 2018 and secretly married in January 2019 in Chula Vista, California. However, rumours of their separation began circulating in late 2020, before Sarah filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Chicharito have any kids?

Hernández and Sarah share two children: a son named Noah, born on June 16, 2019, and a daughter named Nala, born on October 5, 2020. They shared the news of Nala's birth via an Instagram post, with Sarah captioning,

Our beautiful baby girl Nala is earth side.

Chicharito and Sarah Kohan at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Chicharito's career

Javier began his professional football career at Guadalajara in 2006, winning the Liga MX title. In 2010, he signed with Manchester United, becoming their first Mexican player. He also played in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final.

In 2014, Chicharito was loaned to Real Madrid, winning the FIFA Club World Cup. He later played for West Ham United and Sevilla FC.

In 2020, he moved to the LA Galaxy, becoming their seventh all-time top scorer, with 38 goals scored in 74 career regular-season appearances for the Galaxy. In early 2024, he returned to Guadalajara despite receiving offers to join other European teams.

Chicharito's Premier League stats

Since the beginning of his football career, Javier has achieved impressive Premier League stats. These include:

Appearances Goals Wins Losses 158 53 70 50

A look at Chicharito's trophies

The top athlete has won several major trophies throughout his career. These include:

Javier Hernández of Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field on November 01, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.

Major trophies won at club level

Liga MX Apertura in 2006 with Guadalajara

FA Community Shield with Manchester United

FIFA Club World Cup in 2014 with Real Madrid

UEFA Europa League in the 2019–20 season with Sevilla

Major trophies won playing in Mexico

CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011

CONCACAF Cup in 2015

Major trophies won individually

CONCACAF Men's Player of the Year (2015)

Gold Cup Golden Boot and MVP (2011)

Named to the Bundesliga Team of the Season (2015–16)

Javier during the LA Galaxy v St. Louis City SC match at Empire Polo Club on February 8, 2023, in Indio, California.

Is Chicharito retired?

Hernández has not officially retired from professional football. Chicharito now plays for Guadalajara (Chivas) in Liga MX, rejoining the top football club in early 2024 after departing from LA Galaxy in 2023 due to an injury.

Following the signing, Chicharito shared a post confirming the news. He wrote,

My home, my family, my team, my everything. See you soon!

How long did Chicharito play for Real Madrid?

Javier Hernández played for Real Madrid for one season on loan during the 2014–2015 campaign. He was part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2014.

Javier Hernández during a training session ahead of the MLS All Stars and Liga MX All Stars game at National Sports Center on August 9, 2022, in St Paul, Minnesota.

What happened to Chicharito Hernández?

The Mexican striker suffered a season-ending ACL tear injury on his right knee during a June 2023 match against Real Salt Lake in the U.S Open Cup. Following the injury, Javier did not get into the field for the remainder of the season until his contract with the LA Galaxy expired in November 2023.

Why does Chicharito not play for Mexico?

Javier Hernández has not played for the Mexican national team since September 2019 due to a disciplinary issue that led to his effective banishment from the squad. This was after Javier, alongside other teammates, left the national team to have brunch.

The then-coach Gerardo Martino disapproved of the players' actions and requested apologies for their misconduct. Chicharito refused to apologise, which resulted in Chicharito's exclusion from the Mexican national team roster.

Javier Hernández prior to the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps at the Dignity Health Sports Park on March 7, 2020, in Carson, California.

Trivia

Chicharito's net worth is estimated at $30 million , reflecting his career success and wise financial decisions.

, reflecting his career success and wise financial decisions. Hernández's grandfather, Tomás Balcázar, won multiple league titles with Guadalajara during the "Campeonísimo" era between 1956 and 1970.

Despite Chicharito's age of 36, he remains a prominent figure in football and has built a remarkable career across top leagues worldwide. Known for his clinical finishing and pace, Chicharito continues to play professionally for Guadalajara.

