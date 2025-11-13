A former PSL executive has made accusations of autocratic leadership against Irvin Khoza

Black Leopards and club owner David Thidiela blame Khoza for the team’s season turmoil

Khoza has been a central figure in shaping South African football and PSL governance

A former PSL executive has openly criticised Orlando Pirates chairman and long-serving Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Dr Irvin Khoza, accusing him of running South African football with an iron grip.

Dr Irvin Khoza is the chairman and founder of Orlando Pirates. Image: @orlandopirates

Source: Facebook

Khoza, who took over the PSL in 1997, is widely credited with transforming the league into one of the continent’s most financially stable competitions through lucrative sponsorship and television deals. His strategic control earned him the nickname “The Iron Duke.”

Despite his successes, critics have long described Khoza’s leadership style as autocratic. National First Division side Black Leopards experienced the impact of league politics firsthand when it endured a troubled start to the season due to a FIFA-imposed player transfer ban.

The sanctions stemmed from financial obligations carried over from the All Stars FC franchise, which the Leopards had acquired after being relegated from the NFD at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Black Leopards owner speaks out

Club owner David Thidiela expressed his anger over the ban, which has since been lifted, placing the blame squarely on Khoza. Speaking on Game On, Thidiela claimed that if it were not for Khoza and Mato Madlala, Black Leopards would have reached far greater heights.

He emphasised his independence, saying he has never relied on favours and achieved everything through his own efforts.

Thidiela went on to describe Khoza as a dictator who exercises unilateral control over the league, even dictating his personal financial affairs despite their equal shareholding.

“The guy is a dictator. It’s either you say yes to Irvin, or you are out, and I am not going to allow that,” he said, adding that Khoza wields more power than even President Cyril Ramaphosa in football administration.

Efforts to get a comment from Dr Khoza were unfruitful as he had not replied to questions sent to him via email before publication.

Dr Irvin Khoza was re-elected as the Premier Soccer League Chairman in November 2024. Image:@orlandopirates

Source: Facebook

Khoza re-elected as PSL chairperson

Dr Irvin Khoza was re-elected as Chairperson of the National Soccer League (NSL) at the Quadrennial General Meeting held on November 14, 2024, in Sandton, Johannesburg. In his acceptance speech, Khoza highlighted the need to restructure the league’s financial framework to ensure fairer returns for clubs that bear high costs to host events.

He criticised the current system, where clubs fund events that boost local economies while municipalities fail to reinvest in the league.

Khoza also pointed to disparities in funding between domestic and international competitions, noting that major global sports events benefit from government support, guaranteeing their profitability.

The meeting also offered a lighter moment as Khoza celebrated Kaizer Chiefs chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung’s 80th birthday, presenting him with an R2 million “spoil yourself” gift. Both Khoza and Motaung, instrumental in creating the PSL 28 years ago, remain influential figures in South African football.

