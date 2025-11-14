Bafana Bafana face Zambia in their final Afcon 2025 warm-up match this Saturday in Gqeberha

Key players to watch include Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, and Lyle Foster, who could shape the outcome

Briefly News exclusively spoke to football journalist Brighton Bafana for insights and score predictions

Bafana Bafana face Zambia on Saturday, 15 November 2025, in their final match before the African Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco this December.

Belgian coach Hugo Broos named his squad last week and will be using this friendly as the ultimate test to fine-tune his 23-man team ahead of Afcon.

South Africa vs Zambia 2025: Kick-Off Time, TV Channels, H2H, Predictions & Key Players

Briefly News spoke exclusively with football journalist Brighton Bafana, who shared his insights ahead of South Africa’s crucial preparation match against their Southern African neighbours.

Bafana Bafana’s h2h with Zambia

“South Africa goes into this match with confidence,” Bafana said.

“After finishing third in the previous Afcon, expectations are high. Broos has been meticulous in his preparations, and this final warm-up against Zambia is vital. Fans can expect a team that is sharp, cohesive, and ready to assert itself on home soil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”

The two teams have a mixed record over the past decade:

13/06/2017: South Africa 1 – 2 Zambia

24/03/2018: Zambia 0 – 2 South Africa

11/10/2020: South Africa 1 – 2 Zambia

14/07/2021: South Africa 0 – 0 Zambia

14/07/2023: South Africa 1 – 2 Zambia

“Zambia have often been a tricky opponent,” Bafana explained.

“They push South Africa to the limit, and results like the 2023 Cosafa Cup show they can be unpredictable. But playing in front of a home crowd gives Bafana Bafana a real edge; the energy of thousands of fans will be crucial.”

Recent form highlights:

South Africa: 1–1 Angola, 3–0 Lesotho, 1–1 Nigeria, 0–0 Zimbabwe, 3–0 Rwanda

Zambia: 0–1 Comoros, 3–3 Botswana, 0–2 Morocco, 0–1 Tanzania, 0–1 Niger

“Bafana Bafana have shown consistency in recent matches,” Bafana added.

“The squad is well-drilled and balanced, giving Broos flexibility between attack and defence. Zambia remain competitive but hasn’t maintained the same form throughout 2025.”

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena will play his 50th international match against Zambia on Saturday, 15 Sepetmber 2025. Image: VISIONHAUS

Players to watch and score prediction

Teboho Mokoena, who was at the centre of controversy during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with the yellow card incident, is set to make his 50th appearance for Bafana Bafana, joining legends such as Doctor Khumalo, Teko Modise, and Themba Zwane.

“Mokoena will be motivated to mark this milestone with a goal and add to his current nine international goals,” Bafana noted.

Ronwen Williams, South Africa’s captain and goalkeeper, brings experience and composure to the squad.

“Williams’ ability to play as a sweeper-keeper gives Broos flexibility at the back. He’ll be key to organising the defence,” Bafana explained.

Lyle Foster, with Premier League experience at Burnley, is expected to lead the attack.

“He combines physicality with technical skill and will challenge Zambia’s defence throughout the match,” Bafana said.

On the likely outcome, Bafana predicted:

“Given the squad’s quality, home advantage, and recent performances, Bafana Bafana are clear favourites. I expect South Africa to score multiple goals and secure a 3–0 victory a perfect way to set the tone ahead of Afcon 2025.”

Match details:

Kick-off: 15:00, Saturday, 15 November 2025

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha

TV: SABC Sport, SuperSport TV

Digital: SABC Plus, DStv Stream

Radio: SABC stations

