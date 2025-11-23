The South African Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly started searching for a successor to Hugo Broos.

The 73-year-old Belgian coach has made it clear that he does not intend to renew his contract when it ends after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Several names have already been put forward by local football fans as possible replacements, with Pitso Mosimane, Rulani Mokwena, and most recently Benni McCarthy being mentioned as strong contenders to take over once Broos steps down.

Orlando Pirates legend Moloi believes that current Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy would form an excellent coaching partnership.

Speaking to Kick Off, he said it is time South Africa starts giving proper respect to its own homegrown coaches. He pointed out that for years people questioned Mkhalele’s qualifications and suitability for national-team roles, yet Hugo Broos himself has publicly stated that “Helman should succeed me” because he recognises Mkhalele’s knowledge and pedigree. Moloi highlighted that Mkhalele played at the highest level—winning the CAF Champions League with Orlando Pirates in 1995, lifting the AFCON with Bafana Bafana in 1996, and spending several years playing in Turkey.

Moloi also questioned why someone like Benni McCarthy has to go coach in Kenya to prove his worth, stressing that McCarthy, like Mkhalele, enjoyed a top-level playing career and has shown he is capable of leading a national team without favours.

He added that Mkhalele has already demonstrated his value as an assistant coach, with Broos constantly praising him. Therefore, he believes the country should finally trust its own coaches, who have the qualifications, credentials, and experience needed.

Moloi went on to say that Shaun Bartlett could even serve as a scout for McCarthy and Mkhalele. He ended by asking what more Benni and Helman need to do to prove they are ready to lead the national team together.

Source: Briefly News