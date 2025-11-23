Morena Ramoreboli explains why Hugo Broos is fond of a striker like Evidence Makgopa

Botswana coach Morena Ramoreboli has shed light on why Belgian tactician Hugo Broos favors a forward like Evidence Makgopa.

Ramoreboli, who briefly collaborated with Broos in assembling the squad for his initial games in charge, revealed that while Broos admired Lebo Mothiba, the striker’s limited minutes on the pitch ultimately reduced his chances with Bafana Bafana.

Makgopa eventually became the striker Broos trusted in the number-nine role, a decision that initially faced a lot of criticism.

Ramoreboli explained that Broos preferred Bafana to score either from second balls, crosses, or combinations originating from wider areas, where the team had the most speed.

These were some of the factors Broos considered when identifying the type of players he wanted, which required careful assessment and engagement.

One player Broos admired was Lebo Mothiba, but his limited playing time reduced his opportunities, as Broos values a number-nine who can serve as a reference point in his system. Ramoreboli noted that Makgopa’s role is not primarily to score goals but to facilitate how the team plays, reflecting the type of player Broos looks for when building his squad.

Source: Briefly News