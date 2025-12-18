Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams has opened up on what Bafana Bafana lacked in last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast compared to this year's competition in Morocco.

The Brazilians goalkeeper captained Bafana Bafana to a third place finish at the previous edition and are looking forward to better that performance this year.

Williams expressed satisfaction with the team’s current progress but acknowledged that the upcoming AFCON would be a real test. He told SABC Sport that the team has been in a good space and has performed extremely well.

He emphasized the importance of continued support and well-wishes, noting that positive backing is crucial as they move forward. Williams said the team wants to leave past issues behind, approach the tournament with a clear mind, and give their all.

He also highlighted that unlike the previous tournament, the team now enjoys strong national support, which he believes will motivate them to progress further.

Source: Briefly News