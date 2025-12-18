Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has opened up on the message he delivered to his squad regarding their prospects at the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The showpiece tournament kicks off on Sunday, with South Africa scheduled to begin their campaign against Angola on Monday, 22 December.

Broos’ side is due to travel on Wednesday, buoyed by a narrow 1–0 victory over Ghana’s Black Stars in a preparatory fixture at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

Broos said he has made it clear to his players that their status has changed ahead of AFCON, stressing that Bafana Bafana are no longer merely participants but are now among the teams capable of winning the tournament.

He explained that while they were simply one of the sides present at the last AFCON, this time they are genuine contenders, which means opponents will approach matches against them with a very different mindset than they did two years ago. Broos added that he has urged his players to be prepared for this added respect and pressure, while insisting he is not nervous because he believes in the current squad just as much as he believed in the team from the previous tournament.

Despite the inclusion of several young players, he said the team understands its quality and what it can achieve, emphasising that their focus must now be on the coming days and on making a strong start to the competition, something they failed to do last year.

