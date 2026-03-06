Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr says it would be inappropriate for him to comment on speculation linking the club with Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy while the current coaching staff remain in charge.

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepped in as co-coaches earlier in the season following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi. The pair made an impressive start, earning 30 points from their first 15 matches and conceding only six goals during that period.

Their form, however, has dipped in recent weeks. Chiefs have suffered five defeats in their last six outings, slipping to fifth place on the standings while also exiting both the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

Amid growing criticism of the current coaching setup, supporters have suggested that former stars Mosimane and McCarthy could be potential replacements at Amakhosi. Motaung Jr, though, stressed that addressing such rumours would be unprofessional.

“You’re referring to two outstanding individuals who have accomplished remarkable things in their careers,” he said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“But it wouldn’t be fair for me to sit here and talk about other coaches while we currently have coaches working with the team.

“Our immediate responsibility is to restore the pride of the club and address the disappointment felt by the supporters and the nation.

“Discussing individuals in this situation wouldn’t be professional, and it’s not the right thing to do.

“I have immense respect for both gentlemen. They’ve achieved a lot as players and as coaches, and it’s always an honour to be linked with people of that calibre.

“But to be honest and transparent, it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on them right now.”

Chiefs are set to return to action on 15 March against Durban City, with Motaung Jr also emphasising that the club’s primary objective this season is to secure a return to CAF competitions next year.

Source: Briefly News