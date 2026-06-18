Ivory Coast World Cup Star Elye Wahi Arrested Over Alleged Ligue 1 Spot-Fixing Scandal
- Ivory Coast’s World Cup preparations have been rocked by a major off-field controversy involving one of their attacking players
- A Ligue 1 betting investigation has raised fresh questions just before the global tournament, putting the spotlight on events in France
- The situation has attracted attention from football authorities and supporters as questions remain over what happens next
Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi, who is currently representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was reportedly arrested over allegations of spot-fixing in Marseille, France, just weeks before the tournament began.
Media reports on Wednesday, 17 June, confirmed that Wahi was taken into custody before being released shortly afterwards. The Marseille prosecutor’s office is continuing with further investigations into the matter.
The forward started in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador and came close to scoring after hitting the crossbar.
Ligue 1 betting investigation raises questions
The French football league revealed that an "unusual amount of bets" were placed internationally on Wahi receiving a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match against Nice in May.
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The Professional Football League (LFP) said it received alerts from partners regarding suspicious betting activity linked to Nice’s home match against Metz on 17 May, which ended in a goalless draw. Wahi was shown a yellow card during the fixture.
The LFP said the investigation was launched after alerts indicated an unusually high volume of bets had been placed on Wahi receiving a caution. The league added that it immediately shared the information with police, gambling authorities and the French Football Federation.
The LFP has also taken legal action by filing a complaint against unknown individuals over alleged offences that could amount to sports corruption and organised fraud. The league did not directly name Wahi in its complaint.
A spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Athletic that a 23-year-old footballer competing in Ligue 1 was arrested on 29 May. The arrest formed part of an investigation opened by the Marseille prosecutor’s office into alleged organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of criminal proceeds and money laundering.
FIFA has not responded to questions about whether it was aware of Wahi’s arrest or if the situation would affect his World Cup eligibility.
As seen in the post below.
Arrest of Elye Wahi leaves fans stunned
Fans reacted with concern following the reports.
@okoidennis:
"If a yellow card can trigger a criminal investigation, it shows how seriously betting concerns are being taken in football now."
@teddy_THFC:
"You have such a promising career, what's the point in risking it."
@Solana_Emperor:
"What's with players and this betting scandal? 🤦♂️"
@Gavin1Ruff:
"Checks out when you see his Wikipedia page."
Hugo Broos slams Themba Zwane ban
Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign is teetering from one setback to another, with the latest blow being the three-match suspension handed to veteran midfielder Themba Zwane.
The sanction comes after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reviewed the red card incident involving Zwane during South Africa's opening Group A defeat to Mexico and upgraded the punishment.
The Mexico match not only ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat for South Africa but also saw midfielder Sphephelo Sithole sent off.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.