A young football fan left Lionel Messi smiling after making a special goal celebration request linked to South Africa's 2010 World Cup history

The heartwarming Messi video has sparked excitement among football supporters across social media platforms

Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous World Cup dance continues to inspire fans and players 16 years after the historic moment

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A young football fan has challenged Lionel Messi to perform Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic 2010 World Cup celebration after his next goal. Image: David Cannon/Getty, Michael Steel/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A young football fan has captured the hearts of football supporters around the world after asking Lionel Messi to perform Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous 2010 FIFA World Cup celebration the next time he scores.

The touching moment was shared by SportsCenter on Instagram on 18 June 2026 and quickly spread across social media platforms. In the video, the youngster meets the Argentine superstar before demonstrating the celebration he wants Messi to perform. The dance recreated Tshabalala's iconic celebration after scoring the opening goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa against Mexico on 11 June 2010.

Messi video delights football fans

The youngster confidently showed Messi the celebration, recreating the memorable dance that became one of the defining images of the first FIFA World Cup hosted on African soil.

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SportsCenter captioned the video:

"Will he do it?"

The clip generated thousands of reactions from football fans. Many were eager to see whether Messi would honour the request.

Siphiwe Tshabalala himself liked the post and responded saying:

"Wozobona" (You will see).

Another fan wrote:

"Come back to this after Messi does it."

One supporter joked:

"Messi is not doing all that lil bro."

A different user commented:

"This kid knows ball."

Others joked that the celebration might be too elaborate for the Argentine captain, while some claimed Messi had already attempted parts of the dance during a previous match.

Tshabalala celebration resurfaces at 2026 World Cup

The youngster's request comes as Tshabalala's famous celebration has unexpectedly become one of the talking points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On 12 June 2026, Mexico forward Julián Quiñones recreated elements of the dance after scoring the tournament's opening goal against South Africa. The celebration was widely interpreted as a reference to Tshabalala's iconic strike against Mexico in the 2010 World Cup opener.

The moment quickly went viral, with many fans noting the remarkable connection between the two World Cup opening matches, separated by 16 years.

FIFA has previously highlighted the significance of the celebration, noting that it became almost as famous as the goal itself.

Reflecting on the moment, Tshabalala told FIFA:

"The celebration showed that actually because it was rehearsed. We knew we were going to score!"

A young football fan asked Lionel Messi to perform Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous 2010 World Cup celebration. Image: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo also learns the famous dance

The renewed interest in the celebration comes just days after Tshabalala met Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário in North America.

Sharing a video of the encounter on 15 June 2026, Tshabalala wrote:

"I met the GOAT, shared a moment with the GOAT and I danced with the GOAT Ronaldo 'R9 The Phenomenon'."

The former Bafana Bafana star then taught Ronaldo the famous dance steps that continue to resonate with football fans worldwide.

Whether Messi accepts the young supporter's challenge remains unknown. However, the viral video has once again shown that Tshabalala's goal celebration remains one of the most enduring symbols of South Africa's World Cup legacy.

Sixteen years after Tshabalala's unforgettable strike against Mexico, the celebration continues to inspire players, legends and young supporters alike. From Quiñones recreating it on the pitch to Ronaldo learning the moves and now a young fan asking Messi to join in, the famous South African dance is enjoying a remarkable second life at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tshabalala's Harvard Journey Impresses South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala surprised South African football fans after revealing that he was studying at Harvard Business School alongside Real Madrid and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Tshabalala later revealed he had completed a programme at Harvard Business School, thanking Professor Anita Elberse and describing the experience as an opportunity to learn alongside leaders from the entertainment, media and sports industries.

Source: Briefly News