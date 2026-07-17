FIFA confirmed Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium

Vincic was arrested in 2020 during a police raid on a gathering in Bosnia where cocaine, firearms and suspected sex workers were found

Vincic denied any involvement in the criminal operation and was released after being questioned as a witness

FIFA has confirmed that Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, a decision that has reignited scrutiny over an incident from six years ago in which he was detained during a police raid.

FIFA’s World Cup Final Referee Slavko Vincic’s Past Resurfaces Ahead Of Spain vs Argentina Showdown

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The appointment was announced on Wednesday. Vincic will be assisted by his Slovenian compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, with Jordan's Adham Makhadmeh serving as fourth official. The final is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium.

Vincic's 2020 arrest in Bosnia

According to a report by the Daily Mail, in May 2020, Vincic was among 35 people detained when Bosnian police raided a property in the city of Bijeljina. Officers arrested nine women and 26 men, seizing four packets of cocaine, ten pistols, three protective vests and more than 10,000 euros in various currencies.

One of those arrested alongside him was Tijana Maksimovic, whom police identified as the alleged leader of a prostitution network. The following year, Maksimovic pleaded guilty to international enticement to prostitution and was handed a proposed one-year custodial sentence.

Vincic maintained he had no connection to those involved and was attending what he believed was a business lunch. Speaking to Slovenian outlet Vecer at the time, he said:

"I found myself on this ranch by chance. I have my own company, I was in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a business meeting. I accepted an invitation to lunch, which turned out to be my biggest mistake."

He added that once police established he did not know the group, he was free to leave:

"I have nothing to do with the group that was arrested and detained, nor do my business partners."

Vlado Sajn, president of the Association of Football Referees of Slovenia, backed his official, describing the episode as "a web of unfortunate circumstances" and confirming that no proceedings were instituted against Vincic.

Watch the video below.

Vincic's record on the biggest stage

The appointment is not without precedent at the highest level. Vincic refereed the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. At this summer's tournament, he has taken charge of three matches: Mexico's last-32 victory over Ecuador, Brazil's draw with Morocco, and Algeria's win over Jordan.

The only previous Argentina fixture he officiated was at the 2022 World Cup, when Lionel Messi's side suffered a shock group-stage defeat to Saudi Arabia. Messi now seeks a second consecutive World Cup title as Argentina face Spain on Sunday.

This year's World Cup has not been without controversies after Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was ruled out of the tournament after the Donald Trump administration claimed he was denied entry into the United States because of alleged links to suspected terrorists.

Omar Artan misses out on World Cup payday

Briefly News previously reported that Omar Abdulkadir Artan's World Cup disappointment was not only sporting but also financial. The Somali referee, who was expected to become the first official from his country to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, is now set to miss out on at least US$100,000 (about R1.65 million) after being ruled out of the tournament.

His exclusion has cost him both a historic career milestone and a substantial financial reward that many World Cup officials can only dream of earning.

Source: Briefly News