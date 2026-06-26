Bafana Bafana are one win away from increasing their guaranteed FIFA World Cup earnings by millions

Victory over Canada would send South Africa into the Round of 16 while unlocking an even bigger FIFA payday

Every stage of the FIFA World Cup comes with higher prize money, giving Bafana even more to play for

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Bafana Bafana stand to earn millions when they win their next match against Canada at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana are just one victory away from securing an even bigger financial reward at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If Hugo Broos' side defeat co-hosts Canada in their Round of 32 clash on Sunday, 28 June, South Africa's guaranteed FIFA earnings will increase from US$13.5 million (about R222.8 million) to US$17.5 million (about R288.8 million).

The knockout clash is therefore about more than a place in the Round of 16. It could also extend one of the greatest World Cup campaigns in South African football history. On top of that, South Africa would earn an additional US$4 million (about R66 million) in guaranteed FIFA prize money.

Bafana Bafana have already secured over R220 million

Bafana Bafana booked their place in the Round of 32 after a historic 1-0 victory over South Korea and have already guaranteed themselves US$13.5 million (about R222.8 million) from FIFA.

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According to FIFA, every nation receives its World Cup earnings in two parts:

Preparation grant: US$2.5 million (about R41.3 million) paid to every participating nation to help cover training camps, travel and pre-tournament logistics.

paid to every participating nation to help cover training camps, travel and pre-tournament logistics. Performance-based prize money: Awarded according to how far a team progresses in the tournament.

For South Africa, the current guaranteed earnings are made up of:

Preparation grant: US$2.5 million (about R41.3 million )

US$2.5 million (about ) Round of 32 performance prize: US$11 million (about R181.5 million )

US$11 million (about ) Total guaranteed earnings: US$13.5 million (about R222.8 million)

If Bafana Bafana beat Canada, the guaranteed payout would increase to:

Preparation grant: US$2.5 million (about R41.3 million )

US$2.5 million (about ) Round of 16 performance prize: US$15 million (about R247.5 million )

US$15 million (about ) Total guaranteed earnings: US$17.5 million (about R288.8 million)

FIFA prize money increases every round

FIFA increased the total prize fund for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to a record US$871 million (about R14.37 billion) after announcing additional financial support in May 2026.

The performance-based prize money is structured as follows:

World Cup winners: US$50 million (about R825 million )

US$50 million (about ) Runners-up: US$33 million (about R544.5 million )

US$33 million (about ) Third place: US$29 million (about R478.5 million )

US$29 million (about ) Fourth place: US$27 million (about R445.5 million )

US$27 million (about ) Quarter-finalists (5th-8th): US$19 million (about R313.5 million )

US$19 million (about ) Round of 16 (9th-16th): US$15 million (about R247.5 million )

US$15 million (about ) Round of 32 (17th-32nd): US$11 million (about R181.5 million )

US$11 million (about ) Group stage exit (33rd-48th): US$10 million (about R165 million)

Once the US$2.5 million (about R41.3 million) preparation grant is added, the guaranteed totals become:

Group stage exit: US$12.5 million (about R206.3 million )

US$12.5 million (about ) Round of 32: US$13.5 million (about R222.8 million )

US$13.5 million (about ) Round of 16: US$17.5 million (about R288.8 million )

US$17.5 million (about ) Quarter-finals: US$21.5 million (about R354.8 million )

US$21.5 million (about ) Fourth place: US$29.5 million (about R486.8 million )

US$29.5 million (about ) Third place: US$31.5 million (about R519.8 million )

US$31.5 million (about ) Runners-up: US$35.5 million (about R585.8 million )

US$35.5 million (about ) World Cup winners: US$52.5 million (about R866.3 million)

Bafana Bafana have already secured more than R220 million at the FIFA World Cup, but beating Canada on Sunday would increase their guaranteed earnings to nearly R290 million. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Canada match offers another historic opportunity

After exceeding many expectations by reaching the knockout stages, Bafana Bafana now have the chance to take another significant step in their remarkable World Cup campaign.

Victory over Canada would not only keep Hugo Broos' side's World Cup dream alive but also secure another substantial financial boost for South African football. With every round bringing increased FIFA prize money, Sunday's encounter represents both a sporting milestone and an opportunity to unlock an even bigger payday.

Why Bafana Bafana Can Beat Canada At The FIFA World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana have every reason to believe they can upset co-hosts Canada in Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash.

Hugo Broos' side head into the match full of confidence after eliminating South Korea. South Africa have quietly developed notable strengths that could trouble the tournament co-hosts.

Source: Briefly News