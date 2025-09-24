South Africa have been hit with another huge blow as they prepare to face Argentina in their next match in the Rugby Championship

The Springboks will be without another key player for the game after losing Aphelele Fassi to injury

The reigning world champions need a win against the Pumas as they hope to retain the Rugby Championship this season

The Springboks have suffered another major blow ahead of their crucial Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, September 27, 2025, with another key player ruled out due to injury.

Rassie Erasmus announced the Springboks squad and the starting line-up to face the Pumas at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban as they continue their push to retain the title.

Every point is crucial in the final stages of the competition, and the absence of some key Springboks squad members has raised fears about the team’s depth and readiness for the Pumas' match.

Erasmus replaced Lood de Jager and Aphelele Fassi with Eben Etzebeth and Damian Willemse, respectively, in his updated squad. Fassi recently underwent surgery and has been ruled out of the match against the Pumas.

He is expected to be out for four to six months, meaning he won't feature in the remainder of the Rugby Championship.

Springboks star ruled out of Argentina clash

A lot of changes have happened in the Springboks squad, but the most significant news is the unavailability of utility back Grant Williams.

The 29-year-old has been a consistent starter for the Springboks this season and made a strong impact off the bench against the All Blacks in Wellington, stepping in on the wing following multiple injuries to the backline.

Williams was expected to make the team, but it was confirmed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, that he is dealing with a minor injury, meaning his spot on the bench will be filled by the less experienced Morne van den Berg, who has recently returned from an injury himself.

Williams' injury is a setback for Rassie Erasmus as he played a huge role in the Springboks' win against the All Blacks in last year's Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The moment captured below;

Apart from a few injury-related issues, Erasmus has mostly retained the same lineup that delivered an impressive performance in Wellington.

“We were really impressed with how the team stepped up against the All Blacks in Wellington, and considering Argentina’s strengths, we feel this is the ideal lineup for the game,” Erasmus said.

Fans react to Grant Williams' injury

Here is what fans are saying about Grant's injury:

Lloydbhudda said:

"I hope Grant Williams injury isn't at all serious not only for the Springboks but the Sharks squad is stretched to the edge for the start of the URC. We can't lose anymore players."

Brandon Murphy wrote:

"All about tactical management!"

Serena Boyle shared:

"Give Faf his chance, he has still got it."

Happy.zim reacted:

"I don't think we would miss Grant that much, but his performance in the last game is majestic."

Pastalj added:

"I hope no one will ask why certain players are not selected because these injuries are way too much."

Erasmus calls up Boks veteran

Briefly News also reported that Erasmus decided to call up a Springboks veteran to train with the team ahead of Argentina's clash.

The Boks coach is doing all he can to get a crucial win over the Pumas in Durban.

