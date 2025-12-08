Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has emerged as a rising star in South African rugby, showing exceptional skill and versatility on the field

His record-breaking 37-point performance against Argentina in Durban marked one of the most remarkable moments of his young career

Beyond rugby, his talents in cricket and basketball have captured the attention of fans and established players alike, highlighting his multi-sport abilities

Rising young Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has had one of the most remarkable years of his burgeoning career. The young pivot has consistently proven to be an exceptional talent, and his star continues to rise whenever he dons the gold and green colours of the Springboks.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu lit up the field in October 2025 against Argentina in Durban, scoring 37 points in a man-of-the-match display and breaking records in the process. Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus praised his individual brilliance, while captain Siya Kolisi hailed his outstanding performance. The young star’s exploits earned widespread acclaim from South Africans, heartfelt congratulations from his father, Nick Feinberg, and a significant paycheck to match his rising profile.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu shows off cricketing talent

In a recent Instagram post, Feinberg-Mngomezulu demonstrated his versatility by showing off his cricketing skills. The clip captured him hitting the ball like a professional batsman, sparking excitement among fans and possibly drawing the attention of Proteas selectors. He captioned the post: "How many runs off this over? Comment down below."

Fans responded enthusiastically, with comments such as:

Proteas legend Faf Du Plessis:

"That pre-movement is looking great. Technique is in a great place there."

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada:

"Take one on the body there."

@mahmood:

"Guy can play."

@keagablanks:

"This is why you were a bowling all-rounder."

@manelisi:

"Springbok v Protea match should be done soon."

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has also impressed fans with his basketball skills, reinforcing his status as a multi-talented athlete.

Early career and national team journey

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began making waves in South African rugby when he was named to the Western Province squad for the 2021 Currie Cup Premier Division, making his debut in Round 6 against the Free State Cheetahs. His performances earned him a contract extension with the Stormers through to 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Feinberg-Mngomezulu chose to represent South Africa. In October 2022, he was included in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad. His rise continued when he was called up for the Springbok alignment camp in March 2024, leading to his international debut in June 2024 against Wales, where he came on as a substitute and contributed one penalty and two conversions.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s remarkable rise continues to make him one of South Africa’s most exciting young talents, both on the rugby field and beyond.

