The rugby community are mourning the passing of a supporter who died at the stadium during a United Rugby Championship match

The club that the fan who died is supporting released an official statement to confirm the unfortunate incident and the steps they took

The club's managing director led the tribute with fans of the team, and others joined in sharing condolences on social media

The rugby community has been thrown into mourning as a fan is said to have died during a rugby match at Hive Stadium in Scotland.

An Edinburgh Rugby fan dies during a United Rugby Championship match at the Hive Stadium. Photo: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Reports claimed that Emergency responders, alongside Edinburgh Rugby personnel, worked to assist the woman during the opening half of the game.

Recently, former South African rugby player Russell Nelson died in Cape Town, and a young player died during training.

Edinburgh Rugby announces fan's death

Edinburgh Rugby took to their official page on Facebook to express their sorrow following the death of a supporter who suffered a medical emergency during their clash with Ulster on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The 61-year-old woman fell ill just before kick-off in the United Rugby Championship fixture against Ulster.

According to the club, emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before the 19:45 kick-off of the United Rugby Championship fixture at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

"It is with great sadness that the club confirms the death of a supporter who suffered a medical emergency at Hive Stadium on Friday night, shortly before kick-off at our BKT URC match against Ulster," the club statement reads.

"Despite the immediate and valiant efforts of first responders, the emergency services, and Edinburgh Rugby colleagues for the duration of the first half, that supporter sadly passed away at the stadium just before half-time.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Edinburgh Rugby managing director pays tribute

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth confirmed that, despite the determined efforts of first responders, the individual sadly passed away just before half-time.

He went on to pay tributes to the Edinburgh Rugby fan who passed while also extending condolences to the deceased's family.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends during this incredibly difficult period,” he said.

Struth added: “We extend our gratitude to everyone involved — the emergency services, Ulster Rugby, and our fans — for their cooperation, patience, and understanding throughout the evening.”

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth speaks after the club's supporter died at Hive Stadium. Photo: Ross Parker

Source: Getty Images

Fans also joined Struth in paying tribute to the deceased on social media.

Kevin Ford shared:

"Leaving the ground, annoyed after a poor performance, this put things into perspective. We lost a game of Rugby the poor woman lost her life & her family has lost a loved one. Some things are far more important than results. May she rest in Eternal peace 🙏🏻🕯"

Demi Gray said:

"She absolutely adored the rugby 💔 Thoughts are with the family at this time. Look after gran for me, the gang will be up there❤️."

Katie Hardie wrote:

"My thoughts are with the family, but also those who had to respond under such difficult circumstances."

Ronaldo Frederiko commented:

"Condolences to the family and thanks to all involved who tried to save their life, and to fans who respected the Privacy of the person and the efforts of the Emergency team."

Barrie John Thomas added:

"Sad that someone passed away doing what he probably loved doing. Condolences to his family and friends."

Rugby star announces son's death

Briefly News also reported that a popular rugby star shared devastating news about the passing of his lovely son on Tuesday, 17, 2026.

The rugby community worldwide show support to the player after the unfortunate announcement.

Source: Briefly News