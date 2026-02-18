A Ugandan domestic worker stunned many after being taken back to the crime scene to demonstrate how her employer was allegedly killed

The suspect claimed months of unpaid wages, starvation and beatings pushed her into fear and panic on the night of the fatal incident

The tragic death of a popular Syrian actress has reignited debate about the treatment of migrant domestic workers abroad

A Ugandan domestic worker has stunned many after she allegedly killed her employer, Syrian actress Huuda Shaarawi. The murder happened in the Middle East on 29 January 2026.

Vicky Ajok claimed the actress had been abusing her, prompting her to murder her.

The suspect, identified as Vicky Ajok, was taken back to the crime scene by authorities from the Syrian Ministry of Justice. This was part of official investigations into the shocking murder.

Ajok, who had been working in the actress’s home, allegedly carried out the fatal attack in the early hours of the morning. During the reenactment, she demonstrated how the incident unfolded. She also explained what led to the confrontation.

The case has raised questions on social media about the treatment of migrant domestic workers.

Night of Fear Turns Fatal

Ajok claimed tensions had been building for months before the killing. She stated that she had not been paid since November 2025. She also highlighted that she endured repeated mistreatment in the household. She mentioned that she was often denied food and physically assaulted.

On the night of the murder, Ajok alleged that it was only the two of them in the house. She claimed her employer accused her of poisoning her and refused to give her food. Ajok said she believed she had been poisoned, and began feeling unwell. In a state of panic in the early hours, she allegedly went to the kitchen, picked up a blunt object and attacked the actress multiple times.

Vicky Ajok demonstrates how she murdered the actress.

After the assault, Ajok claimed she tried to end her own life but failed by overdosing on pills. The suicide attempt failed and she then fled the scene. She encountered a woman and a young boy, and reportedly told them she had been chased away by her employer. The woman later contacted police, leading to Ajok’s arrest.

A Twitter post shared on January 20, 2026, showed Ajok walking investigators through the house. She physically demonstrated how the attack happened.

Migrant Workers Under Pressure

Ugandan authorities have previously issued warnings to citizens seeking domestic work abroad. They urged them to use licensed recruitment agencies.

