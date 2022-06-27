Khloe Kardashian has long been idolized as the 'realest' Kardashian sister. The reality star has had her challenges with weight loss and finding self-confidence but through it all, many fans have praised the queen for being their inspiration. Khloe's love life has also been a major topic of interest since the youngest Kardashian sister stepped into the spotlight back in 2007. We take a look at some of Khloe's most infamous relationships.

Khloe Kardashian has dated Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who is Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe Alexandra Kardashian was born on 27 June 1984. The youngest of three sisters, it seems Khloe was always a little less social than her siblings. The bright student graduated high school with honours at 17, a year earlier than most of her peers.

Explaining her want to get out of school as soon as possible, Khloe once said she felt like there was no reason to stay because her two older sisters, who she considered her closest confidants, had already graduated.

"I felt like I didn't have any friends," she said.

After getting her high school diploma, Khloe and her sisters Kim & Kourtney Kardashian spent their time around some of Hollywood's hottest celebs. While Kim worked as Paris Hilton's stylist, little sister Khloe worked one of her first jobs as Nicole Richie's assistant.

It was not long before the family of sister's landed their starring roles on the hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007).

Khloe Kardashian ties the knot

Khloe Kardashian and NBA player, Lamar Odom made headlines in 2009 with their infamous 'quickie' marriage.

Their whirlwind romance was well-documented during the fourth season of the family's hit reality show. According to PageSix, the couple got engaged just three weeks after meeting one another. They planned their wedding in just nine days!

And while mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Kim and Kourtney immediately expressed their support, stepdad Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) was not at all impressed. The Olympic athlete had to find out about Khloe's engagement via a local entertainment news channel, which naturally left the poor stepdad feeling super left out. But Bruce was a forgiving guy and eventually walked Khloe down the aisle on her wedding day.

Lamar's cheating and drug problems

During their marriage, the NBA star struggled with drug addiction and allegations of cheating would ultimately lead to the couple's split. In 2013, a fed-up Khloe officially filed for divorce.

She put the split on hold when Lamar fell ill after overdosing at a local brothel. After selflessly helping him recover, she filed for divorce again in 2015 before finalizing their separation in December 2016.

French Montanna's love didn't last

The mom of one briefly dated the Wiggle It hitmaker while wrapping up her divorce from Lamar. The relationship, however, was seemingly doomed from the very beginning and the couple split twice in their year-long romance.

Opening up about her fling with the rapper, Us Weekly reports that Khloe admits she wasn't ready to date when she got involved with the musician:

“I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive. But now I’m like, I just want to be alone," the reality star said during an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons.

Tristan Thompson is a baby daddy

In August 2016, Khloe Kardashian and her rumoured new beau, NBA star Tristan Thompson made headlines after being spotted leaving a Hollywood nightclub together.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she hit it off with the basketball player after being set up by a mutual friend. Both stars had arrived at a group dinner and the sparks were immediately flying.

In October 2016, the couple confirmed their relationship with a steamy Halloween pic that quickly got fans talking. The reality star and her new boyfriend channelled Marvel superheroes for this big reveal:

Insider reporters that the young couple even spent the Christmas season together that year.

Khloe & Tristan welcome baby True

Just a year later, the couple broke the internet when news of Khloe's pregnancy was leaked. Explaining why she wanted to keep her bundle of joy a secret, the reality star told People that she did not want to upstage her sister, Kylie Jenner who was also expecting her first child around the same time.

Tristan apologises for multiple cheating scandals

However, things took a turn in the couple's blissful romance in April 2018 when the first of Tristan's cheating scandals surfaced. It's unfortunate as Khloe was preparing to give birth when these first allegations came out.

After several years of trying to make their relationship work and multiple cheating allegations, Tristan Thompson has since apologised for his cheating ways:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote on social media. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he said.

Since then, the couple has been co-parenting four-year-old true and continue to have a good friendship, as seen on the first season of Hulu's Kardashians.

Source: Briefly News