An adorable pet hamster eating spaghetti became a viral sensation, captivating millions of people worldwide

The TikTok video racked up a staggering 76 million views in just two days and shows no sign of stopping

Viewers on the app gushed over its undeniable charm, and they said the video was the cutest thing on social media

A pet hamster became a viral sensation for eating pasta. Image: @blackgates2020

Source: TikTok

A tiny hamster eating spaghetti has taken the internet by storm, becoming a worldwide viral sensation.

Woman posts cute video of pet hamster devouring spaghetti

The TikTok video uploaded by @blackgates2020 displayed the adorable pet chomping down the delicious-looking strings of spaghetti on a plate.

The hamster's cute expression while using its tiny hands was the highlight for many people.

TikTok video of tiny hamster goes viral

The video was seen by more than 76 million TikTok users in just two days. They were awed by the hamster's undeniable charm.

Netizens flooded the comments section with an outpouring of love and appreciation for the hamster's antics. Many of them described it as the cutest thing they had ever witnessed on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Worldwide netizens charmed by hamster munching spaghetti

@meggin.stewart said:

"Put the pickpocket sound over this."

@peggster15 wrote:

"That is the cutest thing I have seen this weekend."

@leannejones07 commented:

"This is the cutest thing I've seen all day."

@whipitupbeautique stated:

"Now I want a hamster."

@altuaily posted:

"An ordinary Italian mouse."

@hellokittyminaj mentioned:

"Someone give bro a napkin."

@adrian_c_alba added:

"His little paws filter all the sauce hahaha."

@katrina19803 said:

"He's lovely I want my very own spaghetti-eating hamster. "

