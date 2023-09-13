Russian President Vladimir Putin defended former US President Donald Trump, who was recently arrested on corruption and racketeering charges

Putin suggested that Trump's prosecution was politically motivated and criticised the US's political system

Netizens have slammed Putin's comment and said that he is well-known for arresting his opponents

RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin has come out in defence of former United States of America president Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the charges against US President Donald Trump are politically motivated.

Trump was recently arrested and released on bond as he faces a litany of charges related to corruption and racketeering.

Vladimir Putin slams Trump's prosecution

According to SowetanLIVE, Putin believes that the charges against Trump are politically motivated and said the US's decision to prosecute the second-term aspirant is "rotten".

He said what is happening in the USA showed the rottenness of the system, adding that it was persecution of a political opponent for political reasons.

"What is going on in present circumstances is very good for us. Because it shows the rottenness of the US political system that claims to teach others democracy," said Putin.

The Russian President made these comments at a forum in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Tuesday, 12 September.

Donald Trump accused of trying to overturn election results

According to the New York Times, Trump was charged with attempting to overthrow the 2020 election results and faces 13 charges.

He recently launched a motion to throw out the majority of the charges against him. Trump is accused, alongside his former legal representatives Rudolph W. Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro.

Netizens react to Putin's comments on Trump's indictment

@infinity62Lib said:

"Of course, as a criminal himself who will not go to certain places because he will be arrested, would come out and say such things. But at the end of the day, what he thinks doesn’t matter in this country. This is a free country, he has created a kleptocracy in his."

@marine_veteran_ said:

"Oh course he did…it’s Putin. Not news."

@cien_bolas said:

"Says the guy who incarcerates all his opponents."

@indievotersclub said:

"In Putin’s “nonexistent” judicial system, dictators do what they want without consequence. That’s why he dislikes the American system. ❌️"

@pr0nl0ver said:

"Rotten bc Trump was a politician, President no less? Americans are proud that their constitution makes every person equal before the law. But when it's a (former) president, it doesn't count? He swears his oath to uphold the Constitution. That's democracy, tovarisch Putin."

Donald Trump speaks out following arrest for racketeering and conspiracy

Briefly News previously reported that former US President Donald Trump was officially placed in handcuffs on Thursday, 24 August. Trump was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges at a jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

The polarising former US president's time behind bars at the Fulton County Jail was short-lived because only 30 minutes after his arrest, Trump was released on $200 000 bail, a little over R3.7 million.

In true Trump fashion, the controversial leader spoke out soon after his arrest.

