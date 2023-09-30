The US police have arrested Duane "Keffe D" Davis for the 1996 murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur

Tupac was murdered at the age of 25 during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas Valley in Nevada

Jada Pinkett Smith and fans across the world reacted to the unexpected arrest on social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to a suspect being arrested for the murder of Tupac Shakur. Image: Al Pareira/Getty and @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

Source: UGC

American law enforcement has made a breakthrough in the 1996 murder case of the rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Nevada police have formally charged a former gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis for the crime.

Keffe D charged with Tupac's murder

Tupac, a legendary figure in the world of hip-hop, was gunned down four times at the age of 25 during a drive-by assault in Las Vegas.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

This Friday, a grand jury in Nevada issued an indictment against Keffe D, who is now 60 years old. He was charged with a single count of murder involving a deadly weapon.

According to the police, Davis orchestrated this deadly shooting as a response to an altercation that had occurred between Tupac and his nephew in a cas!no.

Jada wants justice for Tupac's brutal killing

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out following the arrest of Keffe D on her Instagram Story. The actress who was close friends and rumoured to have dated Tupac said:

"Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. RIP Pac."

Netizens react to breakthrough in Tupac's murder case

Read some of the comments below:

@11StarHorse said:

"This took like forever, we are finally here."

@2blacklegs wrote:

"Finally, kudos to the police department."

@notufatjesus's profile picture

"Will just focus on yourself king. Can't compete with a ghost. "

@KaraboNutriTips posted:

"There is hope for Senzo Meyiwa."

@pretoriadaddyP commented:

"After he had lived his own life and cùt short the life of another person."

@EltonMavunga tweeted:

"Love how bad people win the battle of staying alive."

@TheZwe2 wrote:

"But all these years, Keffe D still maintained that he was in the car that shot Tupac but Orlando was the shooter."

AKA murder investigation: Mzansi reacts to weapon being found by SAPS: “They always find the gun 1st”

In another article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) held a media briefing, where they gave an update on AKA's murder investigation. The rapper was killed in Durban outside Wish in Florida Road, along with his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane on 10 February 2023.

Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi from the SAPS spoke at a recent media briefing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News