70+ funny usernames: The best pseudo names you can use online

Social media has become part and parcel of our society, with hundreds of millions of users. Rarely do you see anyone using their real names on the platforms, and people have become creative over the years coming up with clever usernames. We have prepared you a list of the top 70+ funny usernames on various platforms.

Here are the top 70 + usernames on all social media platforms. Photo: @facebookappAfrica, @instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Some people come up with these funny online names to hide their identity to stalk people or just a form of comedy, depending on the content they push.

Funniest usernames list

These are the top 70 plus funny screen names.

Shaquelle.oatmeal

Hanging_with_my_gnomies

Fast_and_the_curious

BadKarma

Averagestudent

Google_was_my_idea

Cute.as.ducks

Hoosierdaddy

Real_name_hidden

Fedora_the_explora

YellowSnowman

Joe_Not_Exotic

Me_for_president

Something

Oprahwindfury

DefinitelyNotAnAthlete

YESIMFUNNY

Username_copied

AllGoodNamesRGone

Funny Instagram usernames

Instagram is one of the most used social media platforms, and its users come up with some of the most creative names. Photo: @Instagram

Source: Facebook

What are some funny usernames for Instagram?

In_jail_out_soon

Desparate_enuf

Kiss_my_axe

Dildo_swaggins

Ask_yo_girl_about_me

Intelligent_zomnie

Protect_ya_neck

Mathew_high_damage

Xbox_sign_out

Mama_karma

I_was_a_mistake

Zero_deaths

Better_than_you

Dont_leave_me

Date_me

Name_not_important

Image_not_uploaded

Prince_charming

My_name_is_in_use

Fresh_out_of_the_oven

Dating sites

Here are the funny usernames for dating sites.

MrWrong

daredevil

TheBigFish

Justaweekend

CallMeMaybe

MustLoveCats

EatSleepFootball

MustLoveDogs

5oClockSomewhere

DoctorLove

JustSayYouDo

LetsGoToVegas

GotSwag

ReadyForAnything

PillowTalk

BabyFace

ImYourHomeRun

LetMeLoveYou

WhatsYourSign

LetsGetWild

ILive4Coffee

SpeakFromTheArt

CoffeeNCuddles

WineandDine

NeverBored

LetsGoDancing

PolyLover

ImYourLover

AlwaysSunshine

Funny usernames for games

RandoMando

ReflexAction

Yet_Another_Alt

Die_Hard_Lose

No_Arms_No_Legs

Soda_Yoda

Pan_Demic

President_Small_Hands

Bunker_Boy

I_Do_Destruction

I_Shoot_You_Die

Semi_Dead

Monster_GUGU

Naughty_Noob

NuNi_KiLLeR

Darth_Fader

Death_from_cookoo_the_booboo

Musky_Cheese

Jacket_With_Pocket

The_Farty_Killer

Farty_MC_Farty

The_Slow_Motion

Yellow_Mellow

Loco_Motion

The_Happy_Gangster

I_Kill_Bang

Corona_Virus_2021

Funny Twitter usernames

InternetAunt

BeyonceBeytwice

BillieEyelash

StaceysMom

AgonyAunt

SylviaPsyoplath

WhatWouldSaraDo

JaneDoe

JaneDon’t

JaneBond

WendyWacko

CrazyFeministBlog

AnnaConda

JimmyNotChoo

JustAFishInABarrel

JustAddCream

ManWithNoName

MechanicMike

MilkTwoSugars

MinesACosmopolitan

nickcannot

Creative YouTube channel names

These are the best usernames for Youtube channels.

The Fit Fun

The Vice

Vloggify

Stream & Clean

Analog

Principal

Next Napster

Channel Chatter

WANDERLUST

Pop colour

So there you have it, some of the top funny username ideas. It is important to choose a unique username, especially for content creators, so that fans remember them easily. Remember to keep them respectful and follow the social media guidelines.

