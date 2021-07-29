Exclusive: OG Molefe Survives #COVID19, Shares His Inspiring Story

Local sporting personality and TV news anchor OG Molefe recently headed online to share the news of his COVID-19 recovery

The family man and sports fanatic certainly had a challenging time in self-isolation but, speaking exclusively with Briefly News shared his best advice for getting through the recovery period

Molefe added that the best thing he's learnt from the entire ordeal is to be grateful for life and make every day count

Television sports editor and news anchor OG Molefe recently went viral after sharing that he'd beaten the coronavirus. The avid sportsman spent a gruelling 2 weeks in insolation experiencing the worst the virus had to offer.

However, with good medical advice, the love and support of his family and a positive mindset the young father was able to recover.

OG Molefe has survived #COVID19 and shared his inspiring story in an exclusive interview with Briefly News. Images: @og_molefe/Instagram

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News Molefe opened up about his experience and shared some sound advice with South Africans still returning to full health.

Check out the interesting interview:

Hi OG. You recently went viral on Twitter after sharing a sweet snap with your daughter. In the post, you also touchingly shared that you'd just beaten COVI9-19.

What was your initial reaction when you found out you had contracted the virus?

"I did the test on a Wednesday afternoon as a prerequisite to enter our office premises two days later. I felt absolutely fine at the time, in fact I had gone on a 55km bike ride the day before and felt really good.

"So that Thursday morning I woke up looking forward to playing a round of golf with some friends, and as I was getting ready I received a text message reflecting the positive result...

"I stood completely motionless for about a minute and then looked at my phone again. I thought there surely had to be a mistake... But the more I stared blankly at the message the more the words "Your SARS-CoV-2 test result is POSITIVE" seemed to jump out at me."

What helped you control the fear and panic that quickly surfaced as a result of your positive diagnosis?

"I really have to give credit to my wife for helping me to quickly control the immediate fear and not disintegrate into a state of panic. (As a Human Resources manager) she had dealt with quite a large number of her staff that had tested positive and based on that experience she immediately put a plan of action in place.

"We first got hold of our family doctor who further helped to calm me down by letting me know that I should relax and everything would be fine and he would be there to guide me every step of the way.

"He told me that he had treated thousands of covid patients and none that he took care of had lost their lives, not even those that needed hospitalisation. After a few questions to determine how I felt physically, he immediately prescribed all the medication I needed to take during my upcoming ten days of self-isolation.

"By that time I was feeling a lot better about my prospects of surviving this dreaded disease," he shared.

You're the father of two beautiful young children. How were you able to explain what was happening to them?

"My three-year-old son was none the wiser, but my eight-year-old daughter was fully aware of what was happening as I explained to her that I had tested positive and as a precaution, she could no longer go out and play with her friends. They had been taught a lot about the virus at school and so it all made sense to her."

What was the most difficult part of your journey towards a full recovery and how were you able to overcome it?

"I was rather fortunate that by the time I developed symptoms, they were not severe. I had body aches and cramps about halfway into my isolation period.

"It was around the same time that I received news of two people I knew who were my age that had passed away from the covid complications. This was one of two difficult parts of my journey towards full recovery as I found that their passing affected me mentally.

"But through praying and reading about other friends who were making full recoveries I began thinking positively about my journey and believing that I would also come out the other side alive and well.

"The second challenge for me was not being able to be with my kids even though I could hear them running around the yard...My heart was broken when during one call my daughter started crying as she thought this arrangement would be our reality for the rest of her life...

"Just the thought of reuniting with my family made me look forward to the end of my isolation and helped me to remain in good spirits despite the cabin fever starting to set in."

Any fun self-isolation activities you'd recommend to someone currently battling COVID-19?

"Because there seems to be a lot more hours to fill in a day when you're in isolation, I'd say find a series that you've always wanted to watch but never had the time, and a book you've always threatened to read... I found that helped to keep the clock ticking."

Biggest life lesson the experience has taught you?

"So the biggest life lesson that this experience has taught me is that I really have to make every day that I have been blessed with count. We often speak about not taking life for granted, but then turn around and think that we are always going to be around, but this pandemic has taught me to treasure my time on earth and to use it to better the lives of those who are less fortunate than I am.

"If my presence on earth doesn't make an impact then my absence won't make a difference."

