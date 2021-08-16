Phoenix Massacre: Police Minister Bheki Cele Says SAPS Has Made More Arrests

The South African Police Services in Phoenix have made 36 arrests in relation to the killings in Phoenix last month

Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated that the police, as well as a few security companies, would also be investigated

Cele stated that more arrests are to be expected and the detectives, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority, are working on building solid cases

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - During a visit to the suburb of Phoenix on Sunday where 36 people were brutally murdered during the violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed more people have been arrested in relation to the killings. The tally now stands at 36 arrests.

Cele also stated it was tragic that the majority of people arrested are Indian while a large number of victims are of African descendent, according to News24.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele says police have made 36 arrests so far in relation to the killings in Phoenix last month. Image: Lisa Hnatowicz

Source: Getty Images

"What's unfortunate is that the victims are African, and most of those arrested are Indians. These are the things we need to fix moving forward," he said.

A team of detectives deployed to investigate Phoenix murders

Cele went on to say that 31 police detectives from different parts of South Africa have been deployed to Phoenix to form a team of investigators that will look into the murders, according to IOL.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Cele also stated that in addition to investigating citizens, the team of detectives will also probe the role of the South African Police Services may have played. Seven security companies that were operating in Phoenix at the time of the unrest are also being investigated.

He further stated that the detectives are working closely with National Prosecuting Authority to establish strong and solid cases that will lead to the conviction of those guilty of the brutal murders.

In the past week, Cele disclosed that 30 of those deceased were shot, two were burned to death, one was stabbed and another was driven over by a car, according to investigations. Two more people died as a result of assault-related injuries.

3 Men accused in Phoenix killings abandon bail, case postponed to September

Briefly News previously reported that three men linked to the murders in Phoenix last month on Thursday abandoned their bail application in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

The case involving the accused, Dylan and Ned Govender and investigations, per a report by SABC News.

Briefly News understands the trio faces a charge relating to murder and three of attempted murder. This follows the spate of violence that swept through the community of Phoenix, north of Durban, amid the unrest in KZN last month.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirms arrests continue to be made

Police Minister Bheki Cele indicated that the number of people who have been arrested in connection with the killings in Phoenix has increased to 31. Cele said police expect the figure to grow with the arrests of more suspects in due course.

Source: Briefly.co.za