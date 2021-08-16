President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to not let state capture happen in the country ever again

Ramaphosa also stated that we would have not seen the end of state capture had not been for whistleblowers

The president highlighted that while state capture may have ended, South Africa still long way to ending corruption and fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - In his weekly newsletter issued on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa took the time to speak about the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. In the letter, Ramaphosa stated that it is the responsibility of all South Africans to ensure that State Capture never occurs again.

Ramaphosa welcomed the end of State Capture and stated that while the Zondo Commission played an integral part in bringing to light the corruption brought on by the state being captured, he added this was also possible through the help of South Africans, reports BusinessTech.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa has reached the end of an era in regard to state capture. Image: Mike Hutchings

Source: Facebook

“It was brought to an end by the concerted actions of South Africans from all walks of life, working in various areas to restore the values of our constitutional democracy," wrote Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa went on to remind South Africans that while state capture has come to an end, the country still has a long way to go when it comes to eradicating fraud and corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He added that while fraud and corruption may be prevalent, they do not have the severe effects state capture has had on South Africa.

Ramaphosa thanks whistleblowers for the end of state capture

In addition to thanking all parties who played a part in bringing an end to state capture, Ramaphosa went on to thank nameless individuals who risked a lot to expose the corruption that was entrenched by state capture, reports News24.

He thanked them for uncovering state capture, resisting corruption and working both in the public space and behind the scenes to end state capture.

State Capture: Mzansi weighs in on Zondo Commission, mixed reactions on social media

Briefly News reported South Africans have decided to weigh in on the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. The Zondo Commission came to an end on Friday with testimony from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country now awaits acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report on the evidence given.

Although the Zondo Commission officially concluded last week, Zondo indicated that he might need to make yet another application to hear more testimonies, however, this has not yet been confirmed, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa commended the work done by the commission and stated that it brought state capture and corruption to light. In an open letter written by Ramaphosa, he also stated that the work done by the Zondo Commission is invaluable, reports News24.

Here are some reactions from fellow South Africans:

@abelmike said:

"I don’t think we needed the Zondo Commission to prove there was State Capture as the overwhelming evidence was there to be seen by all every day. The Zondo Commission is about the hard facts and details for convictions…"

@AshrafGarda said:

"But has state capture ended? How do we know? How do you know?"

@Mc_TeeFlow said:

"So you have concluded that State Capture occurred Huh? Tell your friend Zondo to close the gossip commission, there's no need for Zondo to even compile his report because already you have concluded that the state was captured: that report will just be a formalisation."

Source: Briefly.co.za