The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for September 2021: The premiere episodes

1Magic's viewers (DStv channel 103) love the ongoing The River season 4. However, most of them can't resist re-watching the third season on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Lindiwe's complicated life of crime gets more complex when her daughter meddles in her mess. Take a look at The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for September 2021.

You wouldn't wish to miss season 3 of The River for anything. The series puts anyone in a good mood after a tiresome day. The third season starts on a high note and maintains high-quality entertainment to the end.

The River 3 teasers for September 2021

Describing Mzansi Magic's The River as a good series is an understatement. The series deserves heavier English jargon like phenomenal, fantastic, sensational, and mind-boggling. All Mzansi local drama series are entertaining, but this one is on another level.

Monday, 27 September 2021

Episode 1

The River season 3 three kicks off with Lindiwe's life taking a u-turn. She feels vulnerable but still tries to get out of the situation. People discuss the Dikanas' predicament in low tones. Everyone has an opinion about their woes. Meanwhile, Flora has some eye-opening pieces of advice for her loved one.

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Episode 2

Tumi's vengeance leads to dangerous consequences. Will she regret her decision? Meanwhile, Lindiwe believes karma is finally punishing her for being so evil.

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Episode 3

Zolani gets upset when Detective Tshabalala breaks the news. He was expecting some other information. Elsewhere, Tumi discovers something and quickly informs the concerned parties.

Thursday, 30 September 2021

Episode 4

Zolani jumps from the frying pan into the fire while trying to find answers to some scary mysteries on his sister's behalf. Tumi fears for her life when the guilt starts creeping into her heart. Will she confide in someone?

Tumi

She retaliates against her enemy and boldly faces the outcomes. Tumi does not back down from a fight. According to her, the war is not over until she says it is over. Tumi later fears for her life after unveiling some shocking truth and sharing it with some people.

Lindiwe

She has become the town's topic of interest in every gossip group. The Dikanas' are in a messy, awkward and challenging situation. The entire community talks about them behind closed doors because no one ever thought the mighty Dikanas would cry someday. How will Lindiwe save her family's reputation?

Keep checking The River 3 teasers for more updates. Mzansi Magic airs the show on weekdays at 19h00. Be assured that you will love every minute you spend on this drama series. Every scene has some unique sweetness.

