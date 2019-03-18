How to do learner's licence booking online 2021? With infographic

How easy is it to complete a learner’s licence booking online? The South African government through the National Traffic Information System (eNatis) and other related bodies have made it simple and convenient. The body in conjunction with driving licence testing centres across the nation is ensuring there is order and safety on the roads. So, which qualifications should a potential motorist meet to secure the licence?

A learner’s license is a permit that serves as proof that one has a basic understanding of the safety rules on the road. Generally, it measures a prospective motorist’s ability to drive particular vehicles. This permit is only valid for twenty-four months.

Can you drive with a learner's licence in South Africa? Yes, however, there is a limit on the vehicle type that you will be allowed to drive. Importantly, a potential driver with this permit is allowed to operate only under the supervision of a qualified driver.

Learner's licence booking online in 2021

How can I book my learner's license online in South Africa? The process is straightforward as long as you meet all the requirements stipulated by the government. However, note that this permit is issued depending on the vehicle category and motorist age.

Categories of motor vehicles

So, what is the legal age to get a learner's licence in South Africa? Usually, there are three different categories of permits, and each one of them has its stipulated age. These categories include:

1. Code 1

Code 1 licence is issued for a motor tricycle, quadricycle, motorcycle with a sidecar or one without. For you to be legible for this licence, you should at least be sixteen years old while undertaking the test. The capacity of your motorcycle’s engine should not be more than 125 cc, not unless you are above eighteen years old.

2. Code 2

Code 2 licence is issued to motorists driving motor vehicles whose gross weight is not more than three thousand five hundred kilograms. These are light motor vehicles. The age limit for sitting the test for this licence is seventeen years.

3. Code 3

Code 3 licence is legible for motorists driving vehicles whose gross weight is more than three thousand five hundred kilograms. These are heavy motor vehicles. The limit age for an applicant for this permit is eighteen years.

Documents needed to book a learner's test online

To ensure the licence is issued to qualified individuals, potential motorists should meet specific requirements. They include:

One should present their original ID

Two photocopies of ID photographs. However, one must confirm the number of photos needed with the DLTC.

Pay the booking fee on time. How much does it cost to do a learner’s licence in South Africa? Remember, the learner’s licence booking fee in 2021 may differ from one place to another. On average, it can cost you between R55 and R213.

One should provide proof of residence, most particularly, a utility bill. If you do not have one, the owner must make an affidavit declaring that you stay at the mentioned address.

Informal settlers should provide a letter of residence with an official stamp from the ward councillor.

Step-by-step guide for taking the learner’s licence test

You can complete the process on eNATIS online bookings websites. Alternatively, you can visit the nearest driving licensing testing centre (DLTC) to complete the application. Here are the crucial steps to follow to get the learner’s driver licence:

Book the test date at the DLTC; make sure you confirm the learner's licence appointment date before leaving the centre. After making the booking fee payment, you will be issued a receipt. Upon presenting the necessary documents, you will be required to complete the application for learner's license test (LL1 form) which is given at the driving licensing testing centres. Some of the details to fill in include identification details; whether you use your foreign identification documents or your South African identification details. You will also be required to specify your country of origin if you are a temporary resident in South Africa. You will be instructed to complete an eye test, which is conducted by a licenced optometrist. The form is then submitted to the testing centre. You must study all road signs and safety rules before sitting for the test. Overall, a basic knowledge of the signs and motor vehicles is mandatory. Remember to carry a booking receipt and ID on the day of the test. Lastly, you must pay the issue fee if you pass the test. Also, the licence is issued on the same day.

NOTE: If you are booking for learners above sixty-five years, you must fill in a Medical Certificate form (MC), also available at driving licensing testing centres. You must then have an eye test conducted by a qualified physician and the form presented to the test centre.

Where can you get application the forms?

The application forms for learners' licences are available online and in selected driving licence testing centres. These centres are:

Johannesburg

Tshwane

City of Cape Town

Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape municipalities

KwaZulu-Natal municipalities

Free State municipalities

Limpopo municipalities

Mpumalanga municipalities

North West municipalities

North Cape municipalities

Western Cape municipalities

Indeed, the government, through the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) has made it possible for prospective drivers to book learners test online. The system provides the online learners test for potential drivers at affordable fees. Thus, if you wish to complete the learner's licence booking online in 2021, you can easily do so at the comfort of your home.

