These are some of the best small SUVs in South Africa in 2021

Undoubtedly, small SUVs in South Africa are currently ranked among the top bestselling cars in the country because of their affordability and performance. As a result, many people have developed a unique passion and taste for classic SUV cars in South Africa. So, which are the best small SUVs in South Africa in 2021?

South Africa remains one of the best and largest markets for SUVs around the world. As a result, many car dealers and manufacturers have launched their newest SUV cars in the South African market.

For instance, two of the biggest car manufacturers in the world, BMW and Hyundai, have large depots in South Africa. As a result, these big names have taken advantage of the prominent market to expand their business.

Best small SUVs in South Africa for 2021

If you are thinking of the best SUV in South Africa for 2021, you should check through this list of the cheapest SUVs in South Africa to make your choice. Interestingly, you will also find the best rated small SUVs for 2021 that will give you the run for your money.

1. Hyundai Tucson

Do not allow money to deny you a valuable car such as this one. This model of Hyundai Tucson is beautiful and very economical for middle-income earners. It has excellent features such as an infotainment screen, parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof. With an estimated retail price of R751 500, it may be considered the best SUV in South Africa for many.

2. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai is one of the best when giving a standard car at a very considerable price. This Hyundai Creta model is one such cars that offer the best luxury you need and goes for a reasonable price.

Moreover, with excellent features such as LED headlights, spacious seats, an infotainment screen, this car can accommodate a good number of people.

3. KIA Sportage

What will stop an average income earner from purchasing the best value for money small SUV? The basic model starts at R 644 995. It comes with front fog lamps lights, high-level 3rd brake light, a camera for park distance control, a rear spoiler, and metallic, pearlescent paint.

4. New Audi Q3

This latest SUV has climate control automatic air conditioning, lumbar support adjustment, front armrests, heated ventilated seats, and many other good features. Considering its features, the New Audi Q3 is a standard ride worth having.

5. Audi Q5

This super machine is one of the most sought after SUVs because of its remarkable features: the start-stop button, hill-start assists, alloy wheels rims, sports suspension, electronically adjustable suspension, and many others. As a result, the Audi Q5 is regarded as the best small luxury SUV by many car lovers.

6. Audi SQ5

This is a quality car you can trust at any time; generally, the Audi SQ5 is definitely for men with a fat account. It comes with exclusive features like rain sensor auto wipers, auto-dim interior mirrors, electric adjust mirrors, among others.

7. Audi SQ5 TFSI Quattro

This model of Audi is one of the best small size SUVs for 2021 in South Africa. It goes for a moderate price with standard features like rain sensor auto wipers, auto-dim interior mirrors, and electric adjust mirrors.

8. Audi Q7

Which SUV is the best in South Africa? This is one of the latest SUVs to be released into the South African market. If this is good for you, consider the exceptional features that it comes with.

It has an antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), traction control, brake assist (BAS/EBA), stability control, electric windows, rain sensor auto wipers, auto-dim interior mirror, and auto-dim exterior mirrors.

9. Bentley Bentayga

The colourful SUV is unique in its design. Is it the most affordable SUV in South Africa? Probably, it is reasonably priced by various dealers across the country. The car boasts uncommon features that can be very useful.

10. Citroen C5 Aircross 1.6T Feel

This classic car is best suited for every occasion. Citroen C5 Aircross goes for a relatively fair price. You will enjoy riding on it as a result of its unique features.

It is peculiar as it possesses light sensor auto on-off lights, front fog lamps lights, high-level 3rd brake light and camera for park distance control.

The size of cars often does not determine their performance. Many small-size SUVs in South Africa are pretty affordable, and they will give you the same satisfaction that many big vehicles afford.

11. Ford Everest

No doubt, Ford Everest offers you excellent comfort. It is a standard car with power socket 12V, central locking, remote central locking, keyless access, start hands-free key, electric windows, and rain sensor auto wipers is not easy to come by.

12. BMW 1 Series

The super classic SUV is sold across the country. With great features as high-level 3rd brake light, gear fog lamps lights, camera for park distance control, rear spoiler, and tow bar trailer hitch, the BMW 1 is a beautiful and expensive ride to settle for.

13. Mahindra Scorpio 2.2 CRDe 4x4 S11

The Mahindra Scorpio 2.2 CRDe 4x4 S11 is an excellent SUV for average earners. It comes with standard features like multifunction steering wheel controls, onboard computer multi-information display, navigation, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice control.

14. GWM M4

GWM M4 in South Africa boasts an engine of 1.5L VVT-I. Also, it has many features, which include fog lights and an infotainment system.

15. Opel Mokka X

Opel Mokka X is sold at a reasonable price in South Africa. It has an engine of a 1.4 Turbo 6-speed automatic. Also, it is distinctive because of some of its features, including LED lights and infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

16. JMC Landwind

The exotic machine goes for a fair price. It is one of the cheapest SUVs in South Africa to serve you right. It has unique features such as alloy wheels rims, power steering, multifunction steering wheel controls, cruise control, CD player, and aux in auxiliary input.

17. New Haval H6 C

New Haval H6 C allows you to enjoy rare features like electric windows, rain sensor auto wipers, auto-dim interior mirrors, electric adjust mirrors, and heated exterior mirrors. New Haval H6 C is one SUV you cannot regret buying.

18. Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport is also among the cheapest crossovers in South Africa, with easy maneuverability. Therefore, it is a favourite for people who love subcompact SUV models. Also, it boasts an average cargo capacity, which is not the case for most small sports utility vehicles.

19. VW T-Cross

VW T-Cross is among the best small SUVs cars built by Volkswagen. Unlike others models, it is made with lots of standard features. For instance, it is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine. Additionally, it boasts a sizable boot and room for passengers. However, it is noisy at motorway speeds.

20. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos has a comfortable passenger’s room (spacious seats) and cargo capacity like the VW T-Cross. Also, many South Africans love it because of its excellent gas mileage. The new edition will allegedly have a reshuffle of the current features to make it better.

Many small SUVs in South Africa also have many features that high sport utility vehicles have. However, the performance will not be the same for BMW X7 and Range Rover Sport cars. Usually, small SUVs are unique and come in satisfying designs. Although they are small, they are pretty recommendable for both on-road and off-road experiences.

