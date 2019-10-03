Amy Jo Johnson’s bio: age, career, spouse, measurements, albums
Amy Jo Johnson is a celebrated singer, actress, filmmaker, and songwriter. People know her best as Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She has been in the film industry for about three decades and has received multiple awards for her impressive work.
Amy Jo Johnson discovered her passion for the arts at a young age. She grew up in a supportive home. Her parents nurtured her passion and talents.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Amy Jo Johnson
|Nickname
|A.J.
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6th October 1970
|Age
|52 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Hyannis, Massachusetts, United States of America
|Current residence
|Toronto, Canada
|Nationality
|American-Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed White (English-Portuguese-French-Canadian)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’ 2”
|Height in centimetres
|158
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Light brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Olivier Giner
|Children
|1
|Father
|Greig Johnson, Sr.
|Mother
|Christine Johnson
|Siblings
|2
|Alma mater
|Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy
|Profession
|Actress, singer, songwriter, musician, and director
|Amy Jo Johnson's Instagram
|@atothedoublej
|@_amyjojohnson
|@Amy Jo Johnson
Who is Amy Jo Johnson?
Amy Jo Johnson is a talented actress, singer, songwriter, musician, and director. She has been in the industry for a couple of decades now.
Amy Jo Johnson's age
The actress is 52 years old as of 2022. She was born on 6th October 1970, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.
Where is Amy Jo Johnson from?
The actress is from the United States of America. She was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts, United States of America.
Where is Amy Jo Johnson now? She is now based in Toronto, Canada.
What is Amy Jo Johnson's nationality?
Johnson has dual citizenship, i.e., American-Canadian. She became a Canadian citizen on 3rd June 2015. Her ethnicity is mixed. She has Portuguese ancestry on her maternal side and English-French-Canadian ancestry from her paternal side.
Family background
The actress' father is Greig Johnson, Sr., and her mother is Christine Johnson. Christine passed away after a spirited battle with uterine cancer.
She has two older siblings. Her brother Grieg Johnson Jr. is a car salesman. Her sister's name is Julie Johnson Clary.
Educational background
Johnson went to the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. She proceeded to the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Career
At 18, Johnson moved to New York City at 18 to pursue acting. She later moved to Los Angeles. She bagged the role of the Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Amy Jo Johnson's Power Rangers' role was her big break in the industry.
How old was Amy Jo Johnson in Power Rangers? She was about 23 years old when she bagged the role.
What was the original Pink Ranger's name? The character's name was Kimberly Hart (the Pink Ranger), and Amy Jo Johnson portrayed it.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was the first instalment of the Power Rangers franchise. Although it was a huge success, actors did not earn much.
How long was Amy Jo Johnson in Power Rangers? She was in the franchise from 1993 to 1995.
Why did Amy Jo Johnson leave? She left to pursue better opportunities. Amy Jo Johnson's IMBD profile shows she has appeared in numerous shows and films.
Television shows
Below are some of the television shows the actress has appeared in.
|Show
|Year
|Role
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
|1993-1995
|Kimberly Hart / Pink Power Ranger
|Perfect Body
|1997
|Andie Bradley
|Night Visions
|2001
|Sara
|Hard Ground
|2003
|Elizabeth Kennedy
|The Division
|2004
|Stacy Reynolds
|Wildfire
|2005-2007
|Tina Sharp
|Flashpoint
|2008-2012
|Jules Callaghan
|Cracked
|2013
|Sydney Reid
|Covert Affairs
|2014
|Hayley Price
|The Has Been
|2019
|Jordanna
Films
Below are some of the films the actress has appeared in.
|Film
|Year
|Role
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
|1995
|Kimberly Hart / Pink Ranger
|Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
|1997
|Kimberly Hart
|Cold Hearts
|1999
|Alicia
|Pursuit of Happiness
|2001
|Tracy
|Interstate 60
|2002
|Laura
|Veritas, Prince of Truth
|2007
|Marty Williams
|Tiger Eyes
|2012
|Gwen Wexler
|Coming Home for Christmas
|2013
|Wendy O'Brien
|Power Rangers
|2017
|Angel Grove citizen
|The Space Between
|2017
|Amelia
Besides acting, Johnson is a director. She directed and produced two acclaimed short films, i.e., Bent in 2013 and Lines in 2014.
Music
As a singer-songwriter, the artist has released three albums. Some of her songs have been featured in television shows.
- The Trans-American Treatment (2001)
- Imperfect (2005)
- Never Broken (2013)
Amy Jo Johnson's net worth
The actress has a net worth of $300 thousand. Most of her wealth comes from the acting and music industries.
Is Amy Jo Johnson married?
The actress is divorced. She was previously married to Olivier Giner. The two started dating in 2007. In 2008, they welcomed a daughter. In 2009, they got married and divorced in 2017.
What is Amy Jo Johnson doing now?
Johnson is still actively involved in the acting industry. She directs TV shows and movies and is also an actor based in Toronto, Canada.
How tall is Amy Jo Johnson?
The actress is 5’ 2” or 158 centimetres tall and she weighs about 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes.
Trivia
- Her hobbies are writing and painting.
- She is left-handed.
- Her favourite television show is Six Feet Under.
- Her favourite ice cream flavour is cookie dough.
- She studied gymnastics as a child.
Amy Jo Johnson has been in the acting industry for a long time. Her role as the original Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers catapulted her into fame.
