Amy Jo Johnson’s bio: age, career, spouse, measurements, albums

Amy Jo Johnson is a celebrated singer, actress, filmmaker, and songwriter. People know her best as Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She has been in the film industry for about three decades and has received multiple awards for her impressive work.

The actress speaks during the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" panel at the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Centre. Photo: @Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Amy Jo Johnson discovered her passion for the arts at a young age. She grew up in a supportive home. Her parents nurtured her passion and talents.

Profile summary

Full name Amy Jo Johnson Nickname A.J. Gender Female Date of birth 6th October 1970 Age 52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Hyannis, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality American-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed White (English-Portuguese-French-Canadian) Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Olivier Giner Children 1 Father Greig Johnson, Sr. Mother Christine Johnson Siblings 2 Alma mater Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy Profession Actress, singer, songwriter, musician, and director Amy Jo Johnson's Instagram @atothedoublej Twitter @_amyjojohnson Facebook @Amy Jo Johnson

Who is Amy Jo Johnson?

Amy Jo Johnson is a talented actress, singer, songwriter, musician, and director. She has been in the industry for a couple of decades now.

Amy Jo Johnson's age

The actress is 52 years old as of 2022. She was born on 6th October 1970, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Amy Jo Johnson from?

The actress is from the United States of America. She was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Where is Amy Jo Johnson now? She is now based in Toronto, Canada.

The actress attends the New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: @Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP

Source: Getty Images

What is Amy Jo Johnson's nationality?

Johnson has dual citizenship, i.e., American-Canadian. She became a Canadian citizen on 3rd June 2015. Her ethnicity is mixed. She has Portuguese ancestry on her maternal side and English-French-Canadian ancestry from her paternal side.

Family background

The actress' father is Greig Johnson, Sr., and her mother is Christine Johnson. Christine passed away after a spirited battle with uterine cancer.

She has two older siblings. Her brother Grieg Johnson Jr. is a car salesman. Her sister's name is Julie Johnson Clary.

Educational background

Johnson went to the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. She proceeded to the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Career

At 18, Johnson moved to New York City at 18 to pursue acting. She later moved to Los Angeles. She bagged the role of the Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Amy Jo Johnson's Power Rangers' role was her big break in the industry.

How old was Amy Jo Johnson in Power Rangers? She was about 23 years old when she bagged the role.

What was the original Pink Ranger's name? The character's name was Kimberly Hart (the Pink Ranger), and Amy Jo Johnson portrayed it.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was the first instalment of the Power Rangers franchise. Although it was a huge success, actors did not earn much.

How long was Amy Jo Johnson in Power Rangers? She was in the franchise from 1993 to 1995.

Why did Amy Jo Johnson leave? She left to pursue better opportunities. Amy Jo Johnson's IMBD profile shows she has appeared in numerous shows and films.

Television shows

Below are some of the television shows the actress has appeared in.

Show Year Role Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1993-1995 Kimberly Hart / Pink Power Ranger Perfect Body 1997 Andie Bradley Night Visions 2001 Sara Hard Ground 2003 Elizabeth Kennedy The Division 2004 Stacy Reynolds Wildfire 2005-2007 Tina Sharp Flashpoint 2008-2012 Jules Callaghan Cracked 2013 Sydney Reid Covert Affairs 2014 Hayley Price The Has Been 2019 Jordanna

Films

Below are some of the films the actress has appeared in.

Film Year Role Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie 1995 Kimberly Hart / Pink Ranger Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie 1997 Kimberly Hart Cold Hearts 1999 Alicia Pursuit of Happiness 2001 Tracy Interstate 60 2002 Laura Veritas, Prince of Truth 2007 Marty Williams Tiger Eyes 2012 Gwen Wexler Coming Home for Christmas 2013 Wendy O'Brien Power Rangers 2017 Angel Grove citizen The Space Between 2017 Amelia

Besides acting, Johnson is a director. She directed and produced two acclaimed short films, i.e., Bent in 2013 and Lines in 2014.

Music

As a singer-songwriter, the artist has released three albums. Some of her songs have been featured in television shows.

The Trans-American Treatment (2001)

(2001) Imperfect (2005)

(2005) Never Broken (2013)

The actress attends the "Tammy's Always Dying" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre. Photo: @Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Amy Jo Johnson's net worth

The actress has a net worth of $300 thousand. Most of her wealth comes from the acting and music industries.

Is Amy Jo Johnson married?

The actress is divorced. She was previously married to Olivier Giner. The two started dating in 2007. In 2008, they welcomed a daughter. In 2009, they got married and divorced in 2017.

What is Amy Jo Johnson doing now?

Johnson is still actively involved in the acting industry. She directs TV shows and movies and is also an actor based in Toronto, Canada.

How tall is Amy Jo Johnson?

The actress is 5’ 2” or 158 centimetres tall and she weighs about 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes.

Trivia

Her hobbies are writing and painting.

She is left-handed.

Her favourite television show is Six Feet Under .

. Her favourite ice cream flavour is cookie dough.

She studied gymnastics as a child.

Amy Jo Johnson has been in the acting industry for a long time. Her role as the original Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers catapulted her into fame.

