Meet Marilisa Maronesse: Chayanne’s wife and mother of their children

Marilisa Maronesse is best known as Chayanne’s wife, but she also had a brief career as a model before focusing on family and other pursuits. Chayanne has captivated fans for years with his music and charisma, and Marilisa has been his muse and support throughout his career. Chayanne said in an interview:

Marilisa has been the best thing that could have happened to me.

Chayanne on stage (L) and with his wife, Marilisa and children (R). Photo: @chayanne, @isadorafigueroa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Marilisa Maronesse is a Venezuelan-born lawyer and former model .

. She met her future husband, Chayanne, during the 1988 Miss Venezuela pageant, where he was performing.

where he was performing. They tied the knot in 1992 and have remained together since.

and have remained together since. The couple shares two children, Lorenzo Valentino and Isadora Sofia.

Profile summary

Full name Mariana Elizabeth Maronesse de Figueroa Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1969 Age 55 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Venezuela Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Elmer Figueroa Arce (Chayanne) Children Isadora Sofia and Lorenzo Valentino Profession Lawyer, former model

Background information on Marilisa Maronesse

Marilisa Maronesse was born Mariana Elizabeth Maronesse de Figueroa and raised in Venezuela, where she became famous in the fashion world.

Before marrying Chayanne, she established herself as an award-winning model and later pursued a career in law. During an interview session with Hola!, her husband testified about her:

My family is the driving force of my life; I wouldn't trade her (Marilisa) for any other.

Facts about Marilisa Maronesse. Photo: Marilisa and her son, @chayleleargentina on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is the ethnicity of Chayanne's wife?

Maronesse is reportedly of white ethnicity. Her nationality is Venezuelan, as she was born in the country.

She met her husband at a beauty pageant

Marilisa Maronesse and her husband met at a beauty pageant in 1988. At the event, she was crowned Miss Venezuela Latina.

Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse married in 1992 and have remained together ever since. They share two children, Lorenzo Valentino (born on 14 August 1997) and Isadora Sofia (born on 11 December 2000). Sharing about his children, Chayanne told People en Espanol:

I have two wonderful, special children, and they are very good friends. I'm very lucky.

L-R: Chayanne, his daughter Isadora, Marilisa Maronesse, and his son Lorenzo. Photo: @isadorafigueroa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Marilisa Maronesse’s husband is a Puerto Rican star

Chayanne was born Elmer Figueroa Arce on 28 June 1968 in Río Piedras but raised in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. He is a prominent Latin pop singer, actor, and dancer with a career spanning several decades.

The Puerto Rican star sold over 30 million albums globally and landed multiple albums in the Top 200, as AllMusic published. He is among the famous musicians who have sold the most albums in Spain.

According to his IMDb profile, Chayanne has starred in TV shows, like Sombras del Pasado, Gabriel, and Pobre Juventad. His movie credits also include Dance With Me and Linda Sara.

Chayanne attained musical fame through his charismatic stage performances and romantic ballads. When asked about his status as a global musician in 2024, he told Billboard:

It’s awesome because it’s been many years, but it’s an inexplicable feeling… I started at 10 years old, and I just turned 56. I say it calmly and with joy, because I feel so good, and I have lived the stages of my life with passion, with joy, with emotion.

Chayanne onstage during the 2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina at Kaseya Centre in October 2023. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Does Chayanne have a daughter?

Chayanne's daughter is Isadora Sofia. She is also a singer like her father. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the CEO and President of Mariposa Music, a new independent record company based in Miami, Florida.

Isadora is a graduate of Music Business and Entertainment Industries from the Frost School of Music, University of Miami. She interned at Peermusic and Spanish Broadcasting System for two months each.

Following her appearance at the 2024 Latin Grammy event, she shared an Instagram post saying:

For as long as I can remember, music has been my refuge, my escape, and the purest way to express what I feel. Last night, that love took me to my first Grammys. I wore a dress my mom wore in 1996, a piece of her history that is now part of mine. I love you, mummy. Thank you for joining me last night.

Isadora Sofia Figueroa at the Billboard Mujeres Latinas En La Música in May 2023. Photo: John Parra/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Marilisa Maronesse’s spouse is worth an estimated $40 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marilisa Maronesse’s spouse has a net worth of approximately $40 million. He made most of this from his successful music career. The family resides in a multimillion-dollar private mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

Frequently asked questions

How old is Marilisa Maronesse? She is 55 years old as of June 2025, but will celebrate her 56th birthday in October 2025.

She is 55 years old as of June 2025, but will celebrate her 56th birthday in October 2025. Who is Chayanne married to in real life? The rich singer's wife is Marilisa Maronesse.

The rich singer's wife is Marilisa Maronesse. Does Chayanne have any children? The Puerto Rican star has two children.

Marilisa Maronesse is a testament to the value of partnership, highlighting the importance of mutual support and respect. Her life is intertwined with Chayanne’s, highlighting their shared respect, love, and values.

READ ALSO: 27 famous Mexican singers and artists you need to hear about

As Briefly.co.za published, many famous Mexican singers have put their country on the global map with various genres of music.

Some of them have been in the business as far back as the 1930s, while a crop of fresh bloods took up the gauntlet and made the idols proud. Discover some of the best singers worth listening to.

Source: Briefly News