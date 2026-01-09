Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) is selling its 65% stake in Whale Coast Village Mall in Hermanus for R600 million

The sale includes key tenants like Checkers, Woolworths, and the only multi-purpose cinema in the area

Part of the proceeds will pay off R328 million in debt, with the rest going to shareholders, as new investors take over

Whale coast village mall sells for R600 million. Image: Dorpstraat. Source: Website

Source: UGC

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) is selling its major stake in Whale Coast Village Mall for a whopping R600 million. The mall, home to 96 stores, restaurants, and the only multi-purpose cinema in town, has long been a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike in the Overberg region.

According to Business Tech, new investors are stepping in to take the reins, signalling a major shake-up in the Overberg shopping scene.

Company sells off 65% stake in the mall

Tenants include Checkers, Woolworths, Food Lover’s Market, Crazy Plastics, and the Road House Cinema, the only multi-purpose cinema in the area. The mall serves nearby communities such as Fisherhaven, Vermont, Onrus, and Hermanus, and its award-winning design has earned widespread praise.

HCI’s subsidiary, HCI-Whale Coast Village, will sell its share to Whale Coast Capital Investments (40%) and Whale Coast Village Mall (25%). Part of the R600 million sale will go toward paying off debts of approximately R328 million, with the remainder distributed to shareholders, including HCI.

The deal still requires approval from competition authorities, though no shareholder approval is needed.

This isn’t HCI’s first major mall sale. Another subsidiary is selling Point Mall in Cape Town for over R940 million, a move expected to boost cash flow and return on investment.

Soshanguve’s new mall is the talk of the town.

In related news, the newly refurbished Soshanguve Mall is making waves with its modern design, spacious layout, and wide variety of stores catering to all shoppers. Locals are buzzing over a shopping centre that blends style, convenience, and community-friendly spaces. A video posted on X on 17 November 2025 gave South Africans their first glimpse inside the mall, showing multiple floors, broad walkways, and cosy seating areas for a comfortable shopping experience. From fashion outlets to food courts and lifestyle stores, the mall is being celebrated as a major milestone for Soshanguve, enhancing both the township’s lifestyle and its commercial presence.

3 Briefly News articles related to Cape Town malls

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town woman recently showed what living the “soft life” looks like. She posted a vlog of her luxury shopping trip at Canal Walk Mall, spending over R70,000 on stylish home and lifestyle items. Her haul included a dining table set from @home for R63,704 (on sale), luxury loungewear from Bars and Things for R5,399, and a popcorn maker from Yuppiechef for R1,006. She highlighted that all her purchases were discounted, impressing viewers with her savvy shopping.

One Hyundai employee in Cape Town explained how cars on display inside malls make it back onto the road. On 10 June 2025, Wonga Tungata, a sales executive at Hyundai Cape Town, posted a TikTok showing himself driving a Hyundai Santa Fe out of Canal Walk Shopping Centre, where it had been on display for a week. The video quickly went viral, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a process most shoppers never see.

What started as an ordinary trip to a Cape Town mall quickly became life-changing for a young woman. A TikTok creator shared how she was spotted by a modelling agency while walking through the mall. In her video, she recalled the moment a representative stopped her. The agency then expressed interest in having her model for them. Since the video was posted on 26 August 2025, it has gone viral, with South Africans flooding the comments with support. Many encouraged her to pursue the opportunity, praising her natural beauty and humility, while others advised caution and thorough research before signing with any agency.

