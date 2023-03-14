One gent on Twitter showed people that he suspects that one of his coworkers might not maintain her car at all

A Twitter user made a post about one of his colleagues who asked him to pump her tyres, and he could not believe her vehicle licence disc expiry date

People were in stitches when they realised how long the lady had been driving around with an expired disc

South Africans were in stitches over one lady's response to being told about her expired vehicle licence disc. They went on to speculate about the state the lady's car must be in.

A man said he was amazed that his coworker had a vehicle licence disc that expired almost two years ago. Image: Getty Images/FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

People had much to say after seeing a post about a woman who presumably doesn't maintain her car. A man took to Twitter and talked about his coworker whose vehicle licence disc had him floored.

Man on Twitter shook by woman's expired vehicle licence

A man on Twitter, @Pm_kukuterian2, posted that a woman at his workplace often asked him to pump the tyres on her car. Recently, he noticed that her vehicle licence expired in 2021, meaning driving her car is illegal.

See the post here:

South Africans in stitches over woman's severely expired vehicle licence disc

People flooded the comments to share their opinions about the woman. Online users assumed she probably didn't care for her car because she asked what a licence disc was.

@Dlani_Shipo1 commented:

"Women don’t care as long as car is starting and radio is playing then they are ready to go everywhere."

@ZxhrxxS commented:

"I hear her."

@lele_kmk commented:

"Absent fathers will pay for their sins."

@ThekgoR commented:

"She's me for real. I swear if my mom and brother's didn't know nothing about cars, I'd be in deep trouble!"

@NoLi_Stokwe commented::

"An unbothered Queen sana lo."

Source: Briefly News