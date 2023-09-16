A devastated mother from Mossel Bay wants the Ford to take responsibility for her Ford Kuga catching fire

The horrific incident happened while she was taking her children to school in the Western Cape

South Africans online were stunned that another Ford vehicle went ablaze and raised concerns about the car manufacturing company

A woman complained about her Ford Kuga that caught fire in the Western Cape.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - A Mossel Bay resident, Jolene Smit, is demanding accountability from the Ford Motor Company after her Ford Kuga burst into flames while transporting her children to school.

Woman calls out Ford

This unfortunate incident has raised concerns, especially since her vehicle belongs to the same model that was subject to a recall a few years ago.

According to SABCNews, Smit said she is confused by the continued sale of these vehicles and is questioning the brand's ethical responsibility.

Smit expressed her concerns by asking how many more lives must be endangered, or worse, lost, before the Ford Motor Company acknowledges the grave error they made.

She added that if she had her way, she would insist on every one of these vehicles being removed from the roads.

Ford blames customer for not serving her vehicle

In response to the mounting public concern, the Ford Motor Company has released a statement acknowledging the incident. However, they contend that Smit failed to take her vehicle for service, suggesting that this might have contributed to the unfortunate fire incident.

Ford Motor Company under fire

People on social media discussed the unfortunate Ford incident and the company's reputation

with burning cars.

Bongani Mgubela mentioned:

"Eish, I thought Ford sorted this out a long time ago because this is not the first such incident."

Mlu Nontwana stated:

"If you want to braai yourself drive Ford Kuga."

Xolela Simo November commented:

"And it's not only Kugas, Figos, Fiestas they all catch fire. I want to buy a Ford Ranger but I am thinking twice about it."

Marumo Seaparo said:

"If she never took it back after the announcement by Ford, she won't get paid."

Wilbert Mogale

"If she heeded the announcement a few years ago, and still experienced the problem, then Ford must account."

Source: Briefly News